US Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Market Patent Price Insight Report 2026

In US, rheumatoid arthritis is emerging as one of the most commonly diagnosed autoimmune disease and its prevalence rate is increasing at an alarming rate. Rheumatoid arthritis is a type of autoimmune arthritis, which has an incidence rate of about 41 per 100,000 populations of US. About 130,000 newly diagnosed cases of rheumatoid arthritis is observed every year in US and about 1.5 Million people are living with rheumatoid arthritis in US during year 2020. Further, it is observed that women are three times more likely than men to develop rheumatoid arthritis as compared to males. Therefore, about 75% of the total rheumatoid cases of US are related to females while one 25% cases are related to male patients. In females, the rheumatoid arthritis is most commonly developed between the ages of 30 to 60 years while it is more common in male with age more than 45 years.

The rise in prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis increases the demand of rheumatoid arthritis drugs in the market. Currently, there is no permanent cure of the disease. However, the approved drugs in the market mainly aim to decrease inflammation, reduce pain, prevent bone deformity and to improve overall patient function. This possesses the unmet medical need for the development of more targeted therapies in the management of rheumatoid arthritis.

Presently, the treatment is done by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents (NSAID), Corticosteroids and Disease Modifying Anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDS). Although both NSAIDs and DMARD agents improve symptoms of active rheumatoid arthritis, only DMARD agents have been shown to alter the disease course and improve radiographic outcomes.

Based on drug class, DMARDS contributed to the largest share in US market, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the overall market. Among the disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, Methotrexate is the most popular drugs in the US market. According to analysis, nearly 60% of all rheumatoid arthritis patients are currently on or have been on methotrexate as it is recommended as first line of treatment.

