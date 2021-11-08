US Lifts International Travel Ban and Britons Flock to America

- Eager to reunite with American family and friends, US-bound flight bookings for Thanksgiving weekend jump 2,200%

- The U.K. is the most excited to get back on the road, with US-bound flights from the U.K. searched more than US-bound flights from all other European countries, combined

- The need to go NOW makes November 2021 the most popular month for US-bound travel from the U.K.; Most popular departure date for US-bound flights is today, 8 November

- Leisure travel is back: Orlando, New York, Miami, Las Vegas and Los Angeles are the new top five US-destinations for Brits

- Compared to pre-pandemic numbers, the U.K. has recovered 68% of its outbound international travel, with numbers rapidly increasing and currently the highest they have been since the pandemic began

LANGLEY, United Kingdom, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly two years, today, the US has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travellers arriving via air from the 26 Schengen countries in Europe, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran, Brazil and, of course, the United Kingdom. Research from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) estimated that the US economy could have lost up to $40 million a day just from the lack of U.K. visitors alone. Travelport, a global technology company that powers travel bookings for hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotels worldwide, today released the below trend data highlighting the U.K.'s excitement to trek back across the pond.