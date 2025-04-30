U.S. Immigration Fund Welcomes Emilio Aragon as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Business Development, Head of LATAM

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF), a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator, is pleased to welcome Emilio Aragon as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Business Development, Head of LATAM. With over 13 years of experience in the EB-5 industry, Aragon brings a deep understanding of investor needs, a commitment to ethical business practices, and a proven track record of success in securing U.S. residency for families through EB-5 investments.

Emilio Aragon joins U.S. Immigration Fund as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Business Development, Head of LATAM (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Immigration Fund)

Aragon began his EB-5 journey working alongside a successful entrepreneur to develop a regional center for a project. Since then, he has collaborated with some of the most reputable regional centers in the industry, always prioritizing investor needs and ensuring a secure, transparent process. Throughout his career, he has helped more than 100 investors and families obtain their Green Cards through EB-5 investments. His extensive experience in global business development has allowed him to build lasting relationships and expand the EB-5 market worldwide.

"Building trust has always been my priority," said Aragon. "At USIF, I am excited to work with a great team of experts who can help investors confidently navigate the EB-5 process. My goal is to introduce high-quality EB-5 projects to global markets while reinforcing USIF's reputation for excellence and transparency."

"We are thrilled to welcome Emilio Aragon to the U.S. Immigration Fund team," says Ashley Flucas, Chief Strategy Officer & General Counsel of U.S. Immigration Fund. "Emilio's deep expertise and leadership in the Latin American market will further strengthen our ability to serve investors and guide them through the EB-5 process. His appointment underscores our commitment to expanding access to the EB-5 program and helping more families achieve their American Dream."

Since its founding, USIF has assisted thousands of families in securing U.S. residency through EB-5 investments, successfully funding large-scale real estate projects with billions in capital. By leveraging Aragon's expertise in business development and investor relations, USIF aims to expand its reach and continue providing best-in-class service to EB-5 investors worldwide.

For more information or to schedule a consultation with Emilio Aragon, use the links below.

Book a Consultation with Emilio

Visit our website

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676816/Emilio_Aragon.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586832/5294746/US_Immigration_Fund_Logo.jpg