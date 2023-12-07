U.S. Dental Services Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 254.09 Billion by 2032 | Precedence Research

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. dental services market size is estimated to reach around USD 254.09 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 154.96 billion in 2023.



The U.S. dental services market size was valued at USD 145.50 billion in 2022 and the sector is growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.24% between 2023 and 2032.

Forecasted U.S. Dental Services Market Size and Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2032

Forecast Year Market Size ($ Billion) Y-O-Y 2022 145.50 6.67 % 2023 154.96 6.50 % 2024 164.76 6.33 % 2025 174.91 6.16 % 2026 185.39 5.99 % 2027 196.18 5.82 % 2028 207.26 5.65 % 2029 218.62 5.48 % 2030 230.23 5.31 % 2031 242.07 5.14 % 2032 254.10 4.97 %

U.S. Dental Services Market Revenue ($ Billion), By Services

Services 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Cosmetic Dentistry 11.46 12.44 10.76 13.61 14.71 15.88 Endodontic Procedures 35.01 36.76 30.77 37.66 39.38 41.09 Periodontal Dentistry 13.72 14.55 12.3 15.21 16.07 16.95 Orthodontic and Periodontic Services 17.06 18.05 15.22 18.77 19.77 20.8 Diagnostic and Preventive Services 19.82 21.83 19.15 24.56 26.89 29.39 Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery 16.35 17.7 15.27 19.28 20.8 22.39 Others 6.27 6.76 5.82 7.32 7.87 8.45

U.S. Dental Services Market Revenue ($ Billion), By Application

Application 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 E 2022 E 2023 E Preventive 21.58 23.75 26.09 28.59 24.97 31.88 34.77 37.84 Corrective 60.6 64.45 68.43 72.52 61.26 75.71 79.95 84.29 Therapeutic 21.82 23.46 25.19 26.99 23.06 28.82 30.78 32.83

The dental services refer to maintaining oral hygiene. Dental services include routine check-ups, cleanings, X-rays, fillings, extractions, root canals, orthodontic treatments, cosmetic procedures (e.g., teeth whitening), and oral surgeries. Preventive dental treatment is growing increasingly common, with an increasing number of people seeking regular dental check-ups and cleanings to avoid potential oral health problems. Dental technology is constantly evolving, with advancements such as digital imaging, laser dentistry, and CAD/CAM systems improving diagnosis, treatment precision, and patient experience.

Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) are adopting digital technology to improve clinical and administrative tasks, which is a major development in the dental service market. Electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, and computer-aided design (CAD) are being used by DSOs to improve patient care, accelerate administrative operations, and eliminate errors. The use of digital technologies aims to enhance administrative efficiency, reduce security concerns associated with human errors, and ensure compliance with rules such as HIPAA.

While technology is anticipated to have an important part in automating operations and reducing errors, the focus remains on human-machine collaboration, with DSO workers using these technologies to deliver better service to dental offices and contribute to revenue development. This consideration of the integration of digital technology reflects a broader industry trend toward using innovation for enhanced patient outcomes and operational efficiency in the developing dental services market.

The U.S. dental services market is segmented based on services and applications. Based on services it is further segmented into Cosmetic Dentistry, Endodontic Procedures, Periodontal Dentistry, Orthodontic and Periodontic Services, Diagnostic and Preventive Services, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Moreover, based on application it is segmented into preventive, corrective, and therapeutic.

Services Insights

In 2022, the endodontic procedures segment dominated the market with 39.38 USD Billion owing to the prevalence of tooth decay and infections, preservation of natural teeth, patience preference for tooth preservation, and Multi-Specialty Dental Practices. These endodontic procedures are required due to the incidence of tooth decay and infections, as they effectively treat disorders connected to the dental pulp, corresponding with a broader trend in dentistry focusing on the preservation of natural teeth. Patient preferences for maintaining their original dentition when feasible further contribute to the growth of endodontic services. The incorporation of advanced tools, such as rotary instruments and imaging techniques, into endodontics has significantly improved the precision and efficacy of these procedures, making them accessible to both dental practitioners and patients.

Many dental clinics multi-speciality approach, which includes full treatments such as endodontics, increases the convenience of patients seeking diverse dental care in a single location. Furthermore, as the population ages, the probability of age-related dental disorders increases, increasing the demand for endodontic therapies. Endodontic procedures including root canal therapy, apicoectomy, and pulpotomy indicate the clinical success of these treatments

Moreover, Oral, and Maxillofacial surgery (OMS) is also expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing demand for complex dental procedures, including dental implants, corrective jaw surgery, and facial reconstruction, which drives the growth of this segment. Technological developments in surgery, like digital imaging and minimally invasive methods, help to improve accuracy and productivity. The importance of OMS is increased by the growing demand for orthognathic surgery for functional correction, the prevalence of dental implant procedures, and the requirement for trauma and reconstruction services. Furthermore, the growing need for dental care among the aging population, team-based healthcare models, the addition of cosmetic and aesthetic procedures, and increased insurance coverage all contribute to the growth of oral and maxillofacial surgery

Market Dynamics

Driver

The U.S. dental services market is driven by the rise in dental insurance coverage it expands access to oral healthcare services, ensuring that more individuals can avail themselves of preventive and comprehensive dental care. This surge of insured customers creates numerous opportunities for dental service organizations (DSOs) and dental clinics to grow their patient base and improve revenue. Furthermore, the development of higher dental insurance coverage is consistent with a general shift toward preventive healthcare, which promotes a healthier population. The focus on routine check-ups and preventive care benefits long-term dental health outcomes. This trend is strengthened further using revenue cycle management (RCM) services, in which professional experts play a critical role in ensuring the financial and professional success of dental teams. In simple terms, the growing focus on dental billing expertise drives the dental service market toward operational efficiency and improved patient care.

Driver

Improving the patient experience through enhanced convenience, made possible by automation, is a critical driver of growth and income for dental groups and dental service organizations (DSOs) in the United States market. The incorporation of online appointment scheduling not only simplifies the booking process, but it also lowers the inefficiencies associated with traditional phone conversations. Patients benefit from being able to make appointments at their leisure, including outside of usual office hours, which promotes accessibility.

Automated reminders and confirmations play an important role in increasing appointment attendance rates, which benefits total production. Furthermore, payment process automation, such as text-to-pay reminders and diverse payment choices, considerably improves revenue collection efficiency. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services from Dental Coding Services (DCS) help with this by adding patient billing technology that widens the types of payments accepted, such as cash, credit, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH electronic bank transfers, and monthly payment plans. A quick and painless patient experience, typified by simplified procedures and advanced technology, not only attracts and maintains customers, but also positions dental groups and DSOs for long-term success in the rapidly growing U.S. dental service market.

Restraint

Considering developments in the dental service market in the US, a major obstacle remains ongoing access inequities, which especially impact underserved groups and rural locations. In these areas, the scarcity of dental services adds to disparities in oral health outcomes. Geographic distance, transportation issues, and socioeconomic situations all create obstacles to timely and comprehensive dental care. This constraint not only impacts the overall oral health of underserved populations but also limits for dental service providers aiming to address disparities and extend their reach. To overcome these access constraints, specific activities such as community outreach programs and telemedicine solutions have to be implemented to promote equal access to quality dental treatments for all demographics. Addressing access differences emerges as a critical factor as the market grows to support inclusive growth and improve oral healthcare outcomes nationwide.

Opportunity

Dental tourism is a major opportunity for the dental service market in the US, with investors capitalizing on the country's reputation for high-quality dental care, innovative technologies, and specialty procedures. The US is an attractive destination for foreign patients looking for top-notch dental care due to its thriving dentistry market, which adopts modern techniques and maintains stringent accreditation criteria. The US has been identified as the preferable destination for individuals seeking specialized dental expertise due to the availability of a wide range of specialty procedures, such as advanced cosmetic dentistry and oral surgery. While challenges such as cost considerations and visa regulations exist, strategic marketing, streamlined administrative processes, and potential partnerships with travel agencies can capitalize on the opportunity, positioning the U.S. dental service market as a sought-after destination for international patients seeking exceptional dental care amid a culturally enriching experience.

Recent Developments

In Dec 2023 , The American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology (AAOMR) has issued a position statement advising against the use of patient shielding during dento-maxillofacial radiography. Contrary to long-standing practice, the AAOMR asserts that dental radiographic procedures pose no heritable effects and deliver negligible radiation doses to reproductive organs and fetuses. The academy emphasizes that the risk of radiation-induced cancer from such procedures is deemed insignificant.

In Dec 2023, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in remote monitoring for clear aligner therapy is gaining popularity, promising enhanced clinical control and improved patient experiences. A recent study from Harvard School of Dental Medicine in the U.S. evaluated AI-generated decisions for advancing aligner stages and identified concerns about the consistency of remote monitoring instructions. The study highlights the need for further assessment and refinement in AI-based systems to ensure reliable and accurate decision-making in clear aligner therapy.

In Nov 2023, ClearCorrect, one of the orthodontic solutions providers, has introduced a series of innovations to the global market. The updates aim to support clinicians in treating malocclusion and enhance dental and orthodontic practices. Key improvements include enhancements to the premier aligner, digital workflow, and practice growth offerings, allowing clinicians to achieve desired treatment results for a broader range of patients.

In Nov 203, U.S. have developed a special toothpaste for oral immunotherapy in peanut allergy treatment. The toothpaste effectively delivers allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas in the oral cavity, providing a safe and convenient alternative to traditional allergy immunotherapy. This innovative approach aims to desensitize individuals to peanuts, ensuring a milder reaction in the future for those with food allergies.

, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in remote monitoring for clear aligner therapy is gaining popularity, promising enhanced clinical control and improved patient experiences. A recent study from in the U.S. evaluated AI-generated decisions for advancing aligner stages and identified concerns about the consistency of remote monitoring instructions. The study highlights the need for further assessment and refinement in AI-based systems to ensure reliable and accurate decision-making in clear aligner therapy. In Nov 2023 , ClearCorrect, one of the orthodontic solutions providers, has introduced a series of innovations to the global market. The updates aim to support clinicians in treating malocclusion and enhance dental and orthodontic practices. Key improvements include enhancements to the premier aligner, digital workflow, and practice growth offerings, allowing clinicians to achieve desired treatment results for a broader range of patients.

, ClearCorrect, one of the orthodontic solutions providers, has introduced a series of innovations to the global market. The updates aim to support clinicians in treating malocclusion and enhance dental and orthodontic practices. Key improvements include enhancements to the premier aligner, digital workflow, and practice growth offerings, allowing clinicians to achieve desired treatment results for a broader range of patients. In Nov 203, U.S. have developed a special toothpaste for oral immunotherapy in peanut allergy treatment. The toothpaste effectively delivers allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas in the oral cavity, providing a safe and convenient alternative to traditional allergy immunotherapy. This innovative approach aims to desensitize individuals to peanuts, ensuring a milder reaction in the future for those with food allergies.

In Nov 2023 , Aspen Dental's transition from analogue to digital dentures brings notable benefits for oral healthcare professionals, laboratories, and patients. The adoption of digital denture technology opens exciting opportunities for enhanced effectiveness, efficiency, and predictability in dental teams, especially in the reference denture workflow

Market Key Players:

Smile Brands Inc.

Aspen Dental

InterDent (Gentle Dental)

Coast Dental

Pacific Dental Services

Heartland Dental

Affordable Care

Great Expressions Dental Centers

Western Dental

Dental Care Alliance

Key Market Segments:

By Services

Cosmetic Dentistry

Endodontic Procedures

Periodontal Dentistry

Orthodontic and Periodontic Services

Diagnostic and Preventive Services

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

By Application

Preventive

Corrective

Therapeutic

