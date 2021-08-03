US Cancer Biosimilar Market Size USD 15 Billion Sales Opportunity

Biosimilar To Emerge As New Growth Frontier For United States Cancer Drug Market Says Kuick Research

For more than few decades now, the US pharmaceutical market has been getting considered as a pioneering leader in all the available therapeutics market. In addition, to being pioneering leader to all the novel therapies that are being developed in the US by the researchers, the US pharmaceutical industry is also leading the global biosimilar market. In delivering the patient population with real healthcare benefits, the US regulatory body i.e. the US FDA has approved all the novel legislations that are inclined towards the extensive use of the biosimilars in the market, compared to the use of branded drugs that are highly expensive and not affordable by majority of the patients.

The entire US biosimilar market is highly fragmented into several different branches but the therapeutic sector that is dominating the biosimilar market in the US is the cancer biosimilar market. There are several different parameters that are expected to be boosting the cancer biosimilar market in the US and some of the boosting parameters for the same are: increase in prevalence cases of cancer (solid and non-solid cancer type), cheap nature of the biosimilar drugs, similar mechanism of action of the biosimilar drugs, compared with branded drugs and high inclination of the government and regulatory body towards the consumption of biosimilar drugs. All the above-mentioned parameters are delivering relatively promising modern healthcare opportunities in driving the entire sector of biosimilars in the country.

Biosimilar market in the US is considered to be gathering enough attention from the local drug makers as the total investment in the development of any specific cancer biosimilar to less than 50% to what is required for the development of a novel branded drug. The same has eventually led to the development of a comprehensive outlook for the market in the country that is very prominent and fulfilled with the extensive healthcare applications. Additionally, the US in a small period of time has also become one of the largest exporters of the biosimilar drugs for cancers, as the productivity rate of the cancer biosimilars in the country is exclusively high, compared with other emerged or emerging markets of the world.

As per "US Cancer Biosimilar Market Opportunity, Drug Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report, it is concluded that low cost of research and development associated with biosimilar drugs has inclined the entire market towards attaining a remarkable success in terms of market size and growth rate. To conclude, it can be estimated that the total comprehensive outlook for the research and development sector for US cancer biosimilar market is connected with strong and timeliness efforts, ultimately leading to the inclination of the market as one of the most developed and dominant markets in the world. In addition, it is also concluded that the future of the respective market is about to observe high rate of biosimilar approval as the country also holds a strong backbone of future branded patent expirations more than any other cancer biosimilar markets.

