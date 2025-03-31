U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market to Reach $3.97 Billion by 2031, Growing at 5.8% CAGR from 2024 -- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Market Growth Driven by Government Initiatives, Technological Advancements, and Increasing Patient Preference for Outpatient Care

REDDING, Calif., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled 'U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Deployment Mode (Cloud/Web-based, On-premises), Type (All-in-one, Modular), Practice Size (Large, Small-to-Medium, Solo), Application (Practice Management, CPOE, CDS, Patient Portals, Referral Management, Population Health Management, Others), End User (Hospital-owned, Independent) – U.S. Forecast to 2031', published by Meticulous Research®, the U.S. ambulatory Electronic Health Records (EHR) market is projected to grow from an estimated $2.67 billion in 2024 to $3.97 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers and Trends

The U.S. ambulatory EHR market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing government support for EHR adoption, the rising preference for ambulatory care over inpatient hospitalization, and the growing need among healthcare organizations to optimize operational costs. The transition from paper-based health records to digital platforms is enhancing care coordination, reducing errors, and improving overall efficiency in outpatient settings.

According to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, as of 2023, approximately 93% of U.S. office-based physicians had adopted an EHR system, with 85% utilizing certified solutions. Federal initiatives aimed at expanding EHR implementation in ambulatory settings have proven effective, with adoption rates continuing to climb, particularly among smaller practices and rural healthcare providers previously resistant to digital transformation.

The market is also witnessing advancements in AI and machine learning integration, enabling improved clinical decision support, predictive analytics, and data-driven insights. The ongoing expansion of outpatient facilities and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), which surpassed 6,377 operational units as of August 2024, is fostering demand for EHR solutions tailored for outpatient settings.

Growth Opportunities

The integration of AI and ML technologies into EHR systems presents significant growth opportunities for market players. AI-powered EHR solutions facilitate better data management, improve patient outcomes, and enhance decision-making processes. Furthermore, increasing investments in cloud-based EHR solutions are making them more accessible and cost-effective for small and mid-sized practices.

Market Challenges

Despite strong growth potential, challenges such as high deployment costs, data security concerns, and high product replacement rates continue to affect market expansion. Ensuring seamless interoperability between various healthcare IT systems remains a key challenge for industry stakeholders.

Segment Insights:

By Deployment Mode: The cloud/web-based segment is expected to account for 79.2% of the overall ambulatory EHR market in the U.S. in 2024, driven by its lower upfront costs, automated data backup features, and enhanced security capabilities compared to on-premises solutions.

By Type: All-in-one ambulatory EHR systems dominate the market, capturing 68.2% of the share in 2024, due to their comprehensive functionalities and seamless integration capabilities.

By Practice Size: Large practices hold the largest share (49.6%) of the U.S. ambulatory EHR market, benefiting from strong financial capabilities and bargaining power when selecting EHR vendors.

By Application: Practice management solutions lead the market with a 26% share in 2024, attributed to their role in optimizing clinical workflows, patient scheduling, and billing processes.

By End User: Hospital-owned ambulatory centers are the primary adopters of EHR solutions, leveraging structured data management and extensive resources for implementation.

Competitive Landscape

The U.S. ambulatory EHR market is highly competitive, with key players investing in AI-powered solutions, strategic partnerships, and product innovations. Leading companies such as Greenway Health, CureMD Healthcare, AdvancedMD, Inc., Kareo, Inc., CompuGroup Medical Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Nextgen Healthcare Inc., and eClinicalWorks LLC are at the forefront of technological advancements.

Recent Developments in the Industry

October 2024: AdvancedMD introduced 30+ updates across its practice management, EHR, and patient engagement platforms, enhancing telehealth functionalities and e-prescribing workflows.

May 2024: Greenway Health partnered with DrFirst Inc. to improve medication adherence and reduce prescription abandonment.

April 2024: eClinicalWorks collaborated with American Medical Administrators to integrate its Healow platform for improved healthcare provider solutions.

February 2023: AdvancedMD launched new billing and clinical workflow enhancements to streamline operations.

Scope of the Report:

U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market Assessment—by Deployment Mode

Cloud/Web-Based Ambulatory EHR

On-Premises Ambulatory EHR

U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market Assessment—by Type

All-In-One Ambulatory EHR

Modular Ambulatory EHR

U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market Assessment—by Practice Size

Large Practices

Small-To-Medium-Sized Practices

Solo Practices

U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market Assessment—by Application

Practice Management

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

Patient Portals

Clinical Decision Support (CDS)

Referral Management

Population Health Management

Other Applications

U.S. Ambulatory EHR Market Assessment—by End User

Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers

Independent Ambulatory Centers

