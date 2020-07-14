UrSafe Joins Forces with Mobile Intelligence Launching Global Safety Initiative

Over the last decade, security in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, as well as Ghana and Liberia has worsened as law enforcement has been grossly underfunded and continues to lack the infrastructure to keep pace with safety and security advancements. Thankfully, UrSafe has the most advanced tools in personal security – ranging from voice-activated emergency command, elective real-time location sharing with family and friends, and a geolocated connection with emergency services (911) in more than 200 countries and territories – and through this groundbreaking new partnership, the app will be available for FREE beginning July 2020 throughout the next year, regardless of the user's network carrier.

"This partnership will empower each Nigerian, Ghanaian and Liberian by providing a free version of our next-generation personal safety technology to safeguard their day to day lives," said Anthony Oyogoa, CEO and Co-Founder of UrSafe. "Since our launch, we understood that the biggest impact we could make with our app would be partnering with telephone carriers while respecting user privacy and keeping their data safe, and we believe this is the first step in achieving our global expansion plans to provide safety for everyone, everywhere."

Carlos Morales Paulin, former Telefonica Mexico employee where he served as CEO for over six years, helped solidify the idea when he began advising our UrSafe founding team. "Telecoms, when they come to a community, bring education, information, and financial inclusion," said Paulin during their initial meeting in Mexico City in 2019. "Now, imagine the effect if they can help bring some sense of safety and security."

Since the UrSafe launch in December 2019, the app has amassed users in over 140 countries, and facilitated over 4,000 SOS activations around the world. UrSafe also recently released an update that includes six languages and along with several new features, including Follow me, check-in, and Fake Call all to go along with its innovative Voice Activated SOS.

During the height of the global COVID pandemic, UrSafe took the initiative to ensure the app was free to its worldwide users to help combat the domestic violence spike caused by the extensive shutdown. Now, the brand is unveiling its newest partnership to make mobile personal safety accessible for all, regardless of income and phone carrier network, because safety and people come first.

"This new partnership and marketing outreach in West Africa will bring about a new layer of security that many need and are looking for in their daily lives," said Alexander Babs-Jonah, General Manager of Mobile Intelligence. "For the average Nigerian, having this world-class technology in their hands empowers us much more than you can imagine."

UrSafe is available in both iOS and Android play stores around the world. To learn more about UrSafe, visit ursafe.com and view the partnership video at the link here. Keep up to date with UrSafe's latest news and follow @UrSafe_App on Instagram, @UrSafeApp on Facebook and @UrSafe_App on Twitter.

About UrSafe

UrSafe is the first and only hands-free, voice-activated personal safety app fully integrated with 911. Now available for download in the App Store and Google Play, UrSafe is a first-of-its-kind technology built by a team of industry experts in healthcare, military service, and public safety and policy. UrSafe gives you the advanced safety features you need at your fingertips including voice-activated SOS, built-in background screening, real-time location-sharing with friends and family, and geo-located 911 response that functions in over 200 countries and territories. Learn more about UrSafe at ursafe.com .

About Virtual Data

Virtual Data a digital service provider based in Lagos, Nigeria founded by Telecommunication industry experts. Virtual Data adopts an e2e approach to solution delivery and provides content development, solution integration as well as platform hosting related services.

About Mobile Intelligence

Mobile Intelligence is a regulatory licensed Value Added Service Aggregator in Nigeria serving as a central bridge across the country's digital Value Added Service ecosystem. Mobile Intelligence is a technology-oriented organization founded by enthusiasts and enterprising technocrats, comprised of energetic professionals with extensive experience in engineering of real-time embedded systems in the Telecoms industry. As a proactive technology partner, Mobile Intelligence works with its clients to understand their market trends and business vision, developing disruptive solutions to thrive in a changing world and increase their global reach, brand efficacy and profitability.

