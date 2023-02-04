Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market to Reach $1 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of urinary tract infections, a rising geriatric population, and rapid technological advancements drive the global urinary tract infection testing market. By test kit, the laboratory test kits segment would lead the market in 2031.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market by Infection Type (Urethritis, Cystitis, Pyelonephritis), by Test Type (Urinalysis , Urine Cultures, Susceptibility Testing), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes), by Test Kit (Home Test Kits, Laboratory Test Kits): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031" According to the report, the global urinary tract infection testing industry is estimated to generate $574 million in 2021 and $1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.



Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in prevalence of urinary tract infections, a rising geriatric population, and rapid technological advancements fuel the growth of the global urinary tract infection testing market. However, errors such as false negative or false positive results in UTI testing may hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, the availability self-testing kits for UTI testing and the increasing prevalence of diabetes globally will present new growth opportunities for the global urinary tract infection testing market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic moderately impacted the urinary tract infection testing market across the globe in the initial period of the pandemic on account of low hospitalization.

Stringent lockdowns imposed by government across the world had a significant impact on the number of UTI tests conducted. Moreover, supply chain constraints, jammed logistics due to lockdowns, and other regulatory restrictions hampered the market growth.

The market has recovered post the pandemic.

The laboratory test kits segment to dominate during the forecast period

Based on test kit, the laboratory test kits segment contributed to the largest share of three-fourths of the global urinary tract infection testing market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leadership during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is because laboratory test kits can produce accurate test results on a smartphone. In addition, patients can check if they are infection-free or not just by using laboratory UTI test kits.

The cystitis segment to maintain a prominent revenue growth in 2031

Based on infection type, the cystitis segment held the largest share of more than half of the global urinary tract infection testing market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. Every year, around 10 out of every 100 women globally are diagnosed with cystitis. However, the pyelonephritis segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.5% in 2031, as pyelonephritis is one of the most commonly occurring diseases of the kidney.

The urinalysis segment to achieve a noteworthy growth during the forecast period

Based on test type, the urinalysis segment held the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global urinary tract infection testing market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. The same segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.7% in 2031, owing to increased demand for the diagnosis of urinary tract infections, kidney issues, and diabetes from healthcare providers.

The hospitals segment to garner the largest revenue during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share of nearly half of the global urinary tract infection testing market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail in 2031. This is owing to a rise in instances of hospital-acquired urinary tract infection. However, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.8% in 2031. Laboratory diagnosis is based on colony counts following culture which reflect the concentration of organisms in urine.

North America to garner the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global urinary tract infection testing market, owing to the presence of major players and high spending on healthcare in this region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and show the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, due to the increasing geriatric population in this region.

Leading Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

ACON Laboratories Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Stryker Corporation

SYSMEX CORPORATION

Abbott Laboratories

Roche AG

LabCorp (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)

