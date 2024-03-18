Urbanization, Pollution, and a Shift toward Natural and Organic Products Fueling Demand for Skincare Treatments | Future Market Insights, Inc.

This FMI study explores the rising demand for skincare treatments fueled by urbanization, pollution, and the consumer shift towards natural/organic products. It also delves into the non-invasive beauty treatments market, spa facial selection based on skin type, and comparisons within the skin resurfacing treatments market. Download a complimentary sample for further insights.

NEWARK, Del., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The skincare treatment market is expected to grow indicating a rise from US$ 20,786.11 million in 2024 to US$ 35,237.24 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. This growth is fueled by several factors, including the increasing influence of social media, celebrities, and influencers in shaping consumer awareness about skincare. The demand for anti-aging treatments is rising, driven by an aging population. At the same time, advancements in skincare technology continue to introduce innovative solutions to address various skin concerns.

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19266

The trend toward natural and organic skincare products and the emergence of niche brands offering alternatives are also reshaping consumer preferences and expanding market opportunities. Specific markets like India, China, Australia, Singapore, and Canada are experiencing a noticeable upsurge in the skincare treatment market. Urbanization and pollution in these countries contribute to the rise in skin problems.

Increasing disposable incomes of consumers in these regions allows for greater spending on premium skincare products and treatments. Social media platforms significantly shape beauty trends and influence consumer behavior.

The presence of diverse demographics and evolving beauty standards in these markets presents ample opportunities for skincare brands to tailor their offerings to meet consumers' specific needs and preferences. Despite the promising growth prospects, the skincare treatment market faces challenges such as regulatory hurdles, limited accessibility to skincare clinics or products in underserved regions, and consumer concerns about the safety and efficacy of treatments.

"The skincare market is witnessing a surge in demand for natural and organic products. Technological advancements, including AI-powered skincare solutions, are supporting this demand. The emergence of niche segments targeting specific skin concerns, such as pollution protection and anti-blue light skincare, offers opportunities for innovation and market expansion in the coming years," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Non-surgical methods are projected to capture 61.7% of the market share in 2024.

Regarding consumer orientation, the global skincare treatment market predominantly targets females, accounting for a 56.4% market share in 2024.

The skincare treatment market in India is projected to inflate at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034.

is projected to inflate at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034. The skincare treatment market in China is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.

is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034. The skincare treatment market in Australia is predicted to rise at a 5.2% CAGR through 2034.

is predicted to rise at a 5.2% CAGR through 2034. The skincare treatment market in Singapore is estimated to rise at a 4.5% CAGR through 2034.

is estimated to rise at a 4.5% CAGR through 2034. The skincare treatment market in Canada has the potential to increase at a 3.4% CAGR through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

In the highly competitive world of skincare treatments, major players like L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, and Procter & Gamble are leading the way by constantly innovating their products, acquiring new companies, and launching strong marketing campaigns. L'Oréal invests heavily in research and development to introduce advanced skincare technologies, while Estée Lauder expands globally by targeting new markets and maintaining its strong presence in established regions. Procter & Gamble focuses on personalized skincare solutions and digital marketing to cater to diverse consumer segments with brands like Olay. The intense competition between these brands leads to constant innovation and diversification in skincare treatments to meet consumers' ever-changing demands and preferences.

Recent Developments

Avataar Skincare, led by Saumya Mishra , introduced non-invasive, tech-driven treatments that revolutionized the skincare industry on March 5, 2024 .

, introduced non-invasive, tech-driven treatments that revolutionized the skincare industry on . Kate Somerville , the founder of Kate Somerville Skincare, revealed the secret to instant youthfulness by introducing her Kateceuticals Supercell rejuvenation serum on March 2, 2024 , highlighting the importance of quality ingredients.

, the founder of Kate Somerville Skincare, revealed the secret to instant youthfulness by introducing her Kateceuticals Supercell rejuvenation serum on , highlighting the importance of quality ingredients. Morpheus8, a cutting-edge skin rejuvenation and contouring treatment, was introduced across Canada MedLaser Clinics' Toronto , Vaughan , and Midtown locations on July 26, 2023 , marking the beginning of a beauty revolution.

About the Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

