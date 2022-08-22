Urban Air Mobility Market to Reach $29.0 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global urban air mobility market is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 to USD 29.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 33.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Urban air mobility (UAM) is a highly automated, on-demand, unpiloted, cargo or passenger-carrying air transportation service. The concept of transportation has made city travel easier by avoiding traffic jams and congestion on roads. These vehicles help transport one to two passengers and small packages in less time. Furthermore, urban air mobility vehicles are helpful in emergency medical evacuations, rescue operations, humanitarian missions, ground traffic flow assessment, and many others.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12821

The increasing congestion on the roads, especially in urban areas during peak hours, resulted in consumers spending more time on the streets. According to the American bar association, the US, Germany, the UK, and France, combined spent USD 200 billion on solving traffic jam congestion. This amount can continue increasing if the traffic congestion problem is not solved on time.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global urban air mobility market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

In June 2021 , American Airlines announced its investment in vertical aerospace, a leading UK-headquartered engineering and aeronautical business that helps develop electrically-propelled vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft (eVTOL). The main aim of this investment is to reduce carbon emissions and improve transport facilities for consumers.

Get a detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Urban Air Mobility Market: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/urban-air-mobility-market-12821

Market Growth & Trends

The increasing traffic congestion issues, mostly in urban areas with a large population, propel the need for faster modes of intracity transportation, driving the growth of the urban air mobility market. However, this mode of transport seems to be accepted mainly by the younger generation and wealthier people. However, the metropolitan areas are still unwilling to bring this to function, hindering the market's growth. Many investments have been made to research and develop urban air mobility vehicles, providing an opportunity for market growth during the forecast period. Advancement in aviation technologies such as the integration of IoT and Artificial intelligence is creating the potential to provide convenient, efficient on-demand transportation for people and cargo, which is also expected to provide an opportunity for the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Findings

In 2021, the air taxis segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 29% and market revenue of 0.6 billion.

The vehicle type segment is divided into air taxis, air ambulances, air metro, last-mile delivery, and others. In 2021, the air taxi segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 29% and market revenue of 0.6 billion. Air taxis are equipped with highly efficient batteries and sophisticated manufacturing design, driving the segment's growth.

In 2021, the intercity segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 72% and market revenue of 1.51 billion.

The range segment is divided into intercity and intracity. In 2021, the intercity segment accounted for the largest market share, with 72% and market revenue of 1.51 billion. Intercity vehicles can carry 2 to 4 persons at a time and a load of 20 to 40kg of hand luggage for a shorter distance ranging from 50km to 250km, which fuels the segment's growth.

In 2021, the autonomous segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 39% and market revenue of 0.8 billion.

The operation segment is divided into piloted, hybrid, and autonomous. In 2021, the autonomous segment accounted for the largest market share, with 39% and market revenue of 0.8 billion. Autonomous urban air mobility vehicles help eliminate the chances of human error, which drives the segment's growth.

Interested to Procure Data? Visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12821/single

Regional Segment Analysis of the Urban Air Mobility Market

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , , U.K., , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Rest of APAC)

( , , , Rest of APAC) South America ( Brazil and the Rest of South America )

( and the Rest of ) Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global urban air mobility market, with a market share of around 41.8% and 0.8 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The urban air mobility market in the region has been expanding due to the presence of prominent manufacturers in the region, such as The Boeing Company. Furthermore, the rising adoption of urban air mobility vehicles propelled the market's growth in the region.

Key players operating in the global urban air mobility market are:

Bell Textron Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Airbus SE.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lilium Aviation GmbH

Carter Aviation Technologies LLC

Guangzhou EHang Intelligence Technologies Co. Ltd

AirspaceX

The Boeing Company

Enquire or share your questions if any before purchasing this report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12821

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global urban air mobility market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Urban Air Mobility Market by Vehicle Type:

Air Taxis

Air Ambulances

Air Metro

Last-mile delivery

Others

Global Urban Air Mobility Market by Range:

Intercity

Intracity

Global Urban Air Mobility Market by Operation:

Piloted

Hybrid

Autonomous

About the report:

The global urban air mobility market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Similar Reports We Have:

Micro Mobility Market Size by Propulsion Type (Human Powered and Electrically Powered), Vehicle Use (E-Kick Scooters, Bicycles, SkateBoards, HoverBoard, Low Speed Evs, Segway and Mopeds & Scooters), Sharing Type, Age Group, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Cargo Bike Market Size by Product Type (Four-Wheeled, Three-Wheeled, & Two-Wheeled), Propulsion (Electric, & Conventional), Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Telematics Solutions Market Size by Application (Fleet/Asset Management, Infotainment System, Navigation & Location-based system, Safety & Security, Insurance Telematics, V2X, and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Light Commercial Vehicle), By Form Type (Tethered, Embedded and Integrated), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Robotaxi Market Size by Level of Autonomy (Level 5 and Level 4), By Application (Passenger and Goods), By Vehicle Type (Van/Shuttle and Car), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747971/Brainy_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Brainy Insights