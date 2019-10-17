Ural Federal University and Elsevier Collaborate to Support Research Excellence

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ural Federal University, one of the leading higher education institutions in Russia, and Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, today announced a unique agreement to help support the university in its vision of becoming a world-class research and education institution in the heart of Eurasia.

The agreement will see Elsevier deliver a seamless research eco-system for the university's researchers that includes online tools for discovering relevant articles, managing references and data, and networking. The system will be source neutral and interoperable, bringing in information from third parties and other institutional tools.

The system will help Ural Federal University's management with the research process at an institutional, departmental and individual level. It will help make the university's research output more visible for future international collaborators. University management will also be able to objectively analyze research activity and make recommendations to help researchers achieve their goals, from identifying scientific topics with the greatest funding potential to choosing sources of scientific communication in the university's priority areas. Researchers will be at the center of this activity, with a system that allows the university to flexibly solve the challenges they face.

"The development of scientific research with the involvement of reputable international partners is one of the key priorities of our university," points Viktor Koksharov, Rector of Ural Federal University. "Developing cooperation with Elsevier will help our scientists quickly find current trends in world science and enter new authoritative scientific publications for publishing articles. We look forward to increasing the visibility of our research on a global scale. We have formed a system of rewards for researchers. Thanks to this, our scientists have an additional incentive to be included in the global scientific agenda. I am sure that cooperation with Elsevier will allow us to achieve even greater success in this area. We will definitely use it. This will work to enhance our academic reputation."

Throughout the project, Ural Federal University staff will work very closely with their Elsevier partners by providing valuable feedback on these tools and their functionality. Everyone on the university's campus will be invited to take part in dedicated training sessions, user testing opportunities and on-campus events.

Olivier Dumon, Chief Product Officer, Elsevier said "We know leaders at Ural Federal University are constantly looking at ways to build on the institution's success and our agreement has been set up to help support them in achieving their ambitious goals. We want to work collaboratively with researchers, research institutions and funders to develop tools together that meet their needs. We're thrilled to be working with Ural Federal University in this way."

Ural Federal University is a participant in Project 5-100, the key result of which should be the appearance in Russia of modern leading universities with an effective management structure and international academic reputation, capable of setting trends in the development of global higher education.

About Ural Federal University

UrFU is a federal university in Ekaterinburg, founded in 1920. This is one of the leading higher education institutions of Russia combining the entire spectrum of technical, natural science and humanitarian education. It is the center of scientific and educational life, and of social design and innovation activity as well. 35,000 students' study at UrFU. Training is carried out in 93 Bachelor programs, 88 Master programs and in 23 Specialist's programs. In 2020, the university offers applicants 6380 free government-funded scholarships. The university has 13 scientific laboratories supervised by leading foreign scientists. Currently, the university is ranked 364th in the overall QS World University Ranking 2019. Since 2013 Ural Federal University has been a participant of the Russian Academic Excellence Project 5-100. The key goal of the project is to maximize the competitive position of a group of leading Russian universities in the global research and education market. The University initiated the creation and implementation of the functions of the project office of the Ural Interregional Scientific and Educational Center of the world level "Advanced Industrial Technologies and New Materials".

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

