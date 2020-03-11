Uptake in Wafer Manufacturing to Push Revenues of Dicing Tapes Market to Touch ~US$ 1.5 Bn by 2027 Globally; Leading Share of Single-sided Tapes Key to Growth, Finds Transparency Market Research

Growing popularity of PET over single-use plastics will be key to growth in dicing tapes market in coming years.

Sizable production of semiconductors in APAC and the MEA spurs revenues for manufacturers.

ALBANY, New York, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Widespread demand for dicing tapes for semiconductor wafer dicing has spiraled from the rising application in consumer electronics world over. This aside, growing use of the products for the dicing of packaging, glass, and ceramics strengthens revenue generation in the global dicing tapes market.

A new TMR study finds that the global market is expected to clock a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027 (the forecast period). The global valuation in 2018 stood at ~US$ 0.875 bn, and is anticipated to reach worth of ~US$ 1.5 bn by the period-end.

"Analysts at Transparency Market Research note that constant efforts by manufacturers to meet the proliferating demand for flexible and stretchable tapes in the electronics and electrical industries fuel the dicing tapes market to expand at moderate pace through 2027. Such efforts will also define the pace of product innovation in forthcoming years."

Key Findings of Dicing Tapes Market Study

Single-sided dicing tapes currently account for the leading share. It stood at ~87% of the overall market share in 2018, and is likely to touch ~US$ 1.3 bn by 2027.

by 2027. Among the various applications, semiconductor manufacturing worldwide accounts for sizable market share

UV curable dicing tapes are gaining popularity

Despite high pricing, PO- and PET-based dicing tapes are being preferred over polyvinyl chloride; PO-based dicing tape accounts for high steady share through 2027

Extensive uptake in Asia Pacific (APAC) market mainly due to extensive application in consumer durable electronic goods manufacturing in China

(APAC) market mainly due to extensive application in consumer durable electronic goods manufacturing in Polyolefin to witness double-digit growth during 2019 – 2027

Wafer dicing accounts for the major slice of market valuations, among all the applications; however, package substrates might see higher uptake

Explore 158 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on Dicing Tapes Market (Product: UV Curable Dicing Type, Non-UV Curable Dicing Type; Backing Material: Polyvinyl Chloride, PET, Polyolefin, Others (EVA, etc.); Thickness: Below 85 Microns, 85-125 Microns, 126-150 Microns, Above 150 Microns; Coating: Single-sided, Double-sided; Application: Wafer Dicing, Package Dicing, Others [Glass, Ceramics]) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dicing-tapes-market.html

Dicing Tapes Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Rising demand for wafer dicing in making semiconductors for internet of things and wearable technology devices is key to growing revenues in the dicing tapes market. Thus, strides in consumer durables in Asia Pacific fuel the market growth. Changing environmental regulations in integrated circuits (ICs) manufacturing are key to lucrative avenues; rising demand for PO- and PET-based dicing tapes is corroborating the trend.

Apart from these, following trends are crucial for steady revenues in the dicing tapes market:

Growing popularity of aesthetically thin electronic products need tapes for dicing process.

End-use industries seek high-performance dicing tapes: tapes that have high tackiness, impact resistance, and swift curability. Flexible and expandable are also key criteria.

Strides made by semiconductor manufacturing in Asia Pacific economies spur growth

economies spur growth The trend of electronics miniaturization among electronics manufacturers in some economies catching on; the Middle East and Africa (the MEA) is at the forefront.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46674

Dicing Tapes Market: Region-wise Analysis

Geographically, Europe, the Americas, and a few Asia Pacific countries have been at the forefront of growth in the global dicing tapes market. Some of the recent trends are worth noticing:

Tier-1 industrial electronics manufacturers are witnessing sizable revenue streams in South Korea , China , and Taiwan to tap into.

, , and to tap into. Semiconductor manufacturers, most notably in Asia Pacific , witness extensive demand for dicing tapes in meeting the burgeoning needs of electronic durable goods.

, witness extensive demand for dicing tapes in meeting the burgeoning needs of electronic durable goods. Revenues in Asia Pacific are also rising from the rapidly rising demand for UV dicing tapes.

are also rising from the rapidly rising demand for UV dicing tapes. Tapes based on PVC material and synthetic acrylic adhesives are also gathering traction among IC manufacturers.

In coming years, new governmental regulations in China might offer a hotbed of opportunities to unorganized players.

Analyze dicing tapes market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, ASEAN Countries, Japan, India, China, and Japan. Request a sample of the study.

Dicing Tapes Market Competition Landscape

Following developments and trends are worth noticing:

Dicing tape manufacturers especially in key markets world over are leaning on strengthening their value chain. Regional players focus more on acquisitions of niche player for strategic gains.

Heavyweights have begun investing in developing high-performance UV tapes. Additionally, they are constantly making moves to consolidate their research and development activities.

Several manufacturers of dicing tapes are strengthening their manufacturing capacities as part of organic growth.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the dicing tapes market are Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Denka Company Limited, Nippon Pulse Motor Taiwan, LINTEC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Shenzhen Xinst Technology Co. Ltd.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/46674

The dicing tapes market is segmented on the basis of:

Product

UV Curable Dicing Type

Non-UV Curable Dicing Type

Backing Material

Polyvinyl Chloride

PET

Polyolefin

Others (EVA, etc.)

Thickness

Below 85 Microns

85-125 Microns

126-150 Microns

Above 150 Microns

Coating

Single-sided

Double-sided

Application

Wafer Dicing

Package Dicing

Others (Glass, Ceramics)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

