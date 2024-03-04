Upp.Technologies Ltd expands management team with the appointment of Jonathan Gale as CEO

LONDON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upp. - a London-based technology business that uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) to massively improve how brands and retailers market and sell their products online, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Jonathan Gale as CEO.



Upp. analyses data using sophisticated AI and ML technology to optimise ad spend, improve product discovery, and increase eCommerce sales. The platform currently transforms and automates Google Ads management and has already helped retailers achieve significant increases in both revenue and ROI within days of being activated on an account.

Jonathan brings over 30 years' experience in the SaaS technology industry having repeatedly grown companies from start up to successful exit using cut through strategies and product leadership that will be crucial to Upp. as it grows. This knowledge, combined with a detailed understanding of how to create market leading cloud products will help Upp. develop its product strategy and increase value to customers.

Jonathan's background includes leading NewVoiceMedia as CEO from start-up to successful exit between 2011 and 2018. During his tenure, licence revenue grew 70 times (overall revenues grew 25 times) with a headcount of 450 at exit when it was acquired by Vonage Inc. in late 2018 for c.$350m US.

Most recently, Jonathan led the transformation of the Sabio Group as its CEO, between 2020 and 2023, from its Contact Centre origins into Europe's leading Digital CX transformation specialist, doubling revenue and headcount (from 450 to over 900 people) in 3 years.

This appointment also re-unites Jonathan with serial tech entrepreneur Ben White - founder and former CEO of Cyber-Security firm MessageLabs, and current co-founder & Chairman of Upp. During his 8 years working at MessageLabs between 2001 and 2008, Jonathan held various senior executive roles, working directly with Ben, including running Sales globally and then Product Management.

MessageLabs scaled from a start-up in 2000 to achieve revenues of $100m US and exit for $760m US to Symantec in 2008, which at the time was one of Europe's largest SaaS exits.

Commenting on his appointment as Upp.'s CEO, Jonathan Gale said, "I am thrilled to be joining the team at Upp. AI and ML technology are now offering advertisers the opportunity to access new insights that drive significant value, delivering better returns on their advertising spend, while also reducing the costs of successfully activating paid media. That's where Upp.'s platform comes in, driving better commercial outcomes regardless of whether the focus is spend efficiency or revenue growth, or both. It's incredibly exciting to be in such a fast moving AI startup, just as the AI revolution is gathering speed. A revolution which I believe is going to have as profound an impact on the world as the creation of the internet itself."

Upp. is a London-based startup that uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) to automate online product advertising, streamlining multi-channel campaign deployment.

The platform empowers digital marketing professionals with a scientific, data-driven approach to paid activation, enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of advertising. Resulting in optimised ad spend, improved product discovery and increased sales.

Upp. was founded in 2019 by Ben White and Drew Smith and works with brands such as Charles Tyrwhitt, the Safety Supply Company and Roman Originals.

