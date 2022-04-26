Updated Parkopedia app aids drivers in Japan with industry-leading parking data

As one of the most densely populated countries in the world , with nearly 60 million drivers 1 , space for parking is severely limited. The 1962 Garage Act (Shako Shomei Sho) requires that motorists provide evidence of access to a local parking space within 2 kilometres of their homes.

The Parkopedia app, which is available to download from the Apple App Store, provides drivers with the precise location of more than 100,000 off-street parking facilities across the country, as well as details such as the number of spaces, prices, hours of operation, height restrictions and if electric vehicle (EV) charge points are present.

The app also helps drivers to comply with the country's strict parking regulations and avoid expensive fines. In Japan, on-street parking is typically prohibited in major cities, however, a limited number of exceptions are made for daytime and evening parking at metered locations, featured within the app. The Tokyo metropolitan area, with a population of more than 37 million sees drivers compete for a very limited number of on-street parking spaces. Parkopedia's parking app allows drivers to find more than 2,000 on-street locations in Tokyo and provides them with the accurate information required to park with ease.

In the near future, Parkopedia will be adding its dynamic parking service to the premium version of the app, which will be available for a one-off fee of 610 JPY. Dynamic predictive data provides drivers with information regarding space occupancy and accurately forecasts if a space will be available at their time of arrival, based on cutting-edge parking modelling research, which leverages parking payment transaction data, digital imagery and vehicle sensor data, to provide the highest quality predictions.

Eugene Tsyrklevich, Founder and CEO of Parkopedia, said: "By updating our parking app in Japan and now covering over 100,000 locations, we are able to better support drivers across the country to find parking more easily. As part of our continued commitment to the Japanese market, we launched our dedicated Japanese subsidiary last year, whilst also continuing to expand the coverage of our market-leading parking data. Shortly, we will also be providing our reservation and payment solutions in Japan which are currently used by various global automakers for their drivers in Europe, North America and China. Our ambition is to provide seamless parking experiences for all drivers, and support automakers in Japan to cater to growing customer demand for next-generation driver convenience features."

Parkopedia uses its industry-leading data collection services to deliver accurate and complete parking data in Japan. Recent Ground Truth Testing studies in both the US and China have named Parkopedia as the market leader for parking data, with a global database of over 70 million spaces across 89 countries.

As the global industry leader, Parkopedia works with major Japanese OEM brands worldwide, such as Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Acura, Mazda and Nissan. In Japan, Apple Maps, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen Group drivers all currently use the parking services provided by Parkopedia.

