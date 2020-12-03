Update on Sportradar's Claim in the Competition Appeal Tribunal Against Football DataCo and BetGenius

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportradar, the leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, is today pleased to confirm that the Competition Appeal Tribunal has entirely dismissed the applications made by Football DataCo and BetGenius to transfer Sportradar's competition claim to the High Court.

As a result, the claim will now proceed to trial in the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

David Lampitt, Managing Director, Sports Partnerships at Sportradar commented: "As the Tribunal has clearly stated, the dispute manifestly depends on questions of competition law, and private law rights cannot be relied on to give effect to an exclusive agreement which violates competition law. We welcome the fact that the Competition Appeal Tribunal's judgment has upheld Sportradar's submissions, and that the competition law claim will proceed to be determined first and in the specialist forum.

Sportradar issued its claim against Football DataCo and BetGenius in the Competition Appeal Tribunal on 28 February 2020 and this application has caused considerable delays to those proceedings. Now that it has been refused we look forward to progressing our competition law claim to trial."

