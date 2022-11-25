Upcoming China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo shows China's effort in promoting international trade

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo will be held on the online platform-Fast Expo (https://ceec.fastexpo.cn) from 28 Nov. to 7 Dec. 2022. It's hosted by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and co-organized by China Chamber of International Commerce, CCPIT Information Center and CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd. The Digital Expo aims to match 800 Chinese exhibitors with 8000 potential buyers from 20 Countries of Central and Eastern Europe &Russian Speaking Region. This event will benefit Chinese state-owned enterprises, MSMEs, manufacturers and trading companies to expand their business horizons with the ultimate objective to promote international trade, especially in Central& Eastern European countries. Meanwhile, it provides one-stop solution and easy access for both Chinese qualified suppliers and potential foreign buyers to find perfect match on the platform. The main sectors include Mechanical Equipment, Auto components, Hardware &Mechanical and Electrical Products, Building Materials, Food, Healthcare and Textiles.

China and Central & Eastern European countries enjoy profound traditional friendship and a long history of cooperation. Central and Eastern European countries are undertaking economic restructuring and infrastructure upgrading, so they have huge demand for Chinese products, especially in machinery, auto parts, hardware, electromechanical products and other industries with strong potential for cooperation. In order to meet the trade demands of Central and Eastern European buyers and to enhance trade cooperation between China and Central & Eastern European countries, this digital expo will create a good opportunity for both supply and demand sides to exchange. All relevant entities and enterprises are welcome to actively sign up for the expo, to further strengthen economic and trade exchanges between China and Central & Eastern European countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Chinese enterprises.

6 Concurrent Live Stream Matchmaking Schedule:

Industry Date Time (Beijing Time) Mechanical Equipment Nov. 28, 2022 3:00-5:00p.m. Auto Parts Nov. 29, 2022 3:00-5:00p.m. Hardware &Mechanical and Electrical Products Nov. 30, 2022 3:00-5:00p.m. Building Materials Dec. 1, 2022 3:00-5:00p.m. Food Dec. 2, 2022 3:00-5:00p.m. Healthcare Dec. 5 ,2022 3:00-5:00p.m.

It's free of charge for companies to participate in the Digital Expo.

