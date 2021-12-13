Up to A Million Great Britain Homes to Access Energy Savings Thanks to Innovative Smart Meter Technology from Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr will produce and provide at least a million bridge communication technology devices over a period of 4 years for the Alternative Home Area Network Company (Alt HAN Co). The technology will enhance the communication between properties and smart meters and will support a full deployment of SMETS2 meters, even in hard-to-reach areas.

MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr Ltd, a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), has today announced the signing of a contract for the delivery of technology devices known as 'bridges' for the Alternative Home Area Network Company, a regulated not-for-profit company owned and funded by all GB's energy suppliers, created specifically to address issues and promote solutions for households unable to enjoy the benefits of standard smart meters.

As the exclusive device supplier to Alt HAN Co, Landis+Gyr is due to provide at least 1 million devices over a period of 4 years. These 'bridges' work with existing smart metering infrastructure and close the communications gap between the smart meter and a property. They are aimed at the 2% to 4% of properties in GB unable to be accessed by existing smart meters. This mainly concerns households where the energy meters are located outside or a distance away from the home, in-hard-to-reach areas – for example, in large apartment blocks, preventing those customers from getting the information from their meters that would help them better manage their energy use and keep their energy bills as low as possible.

Overall, the technology resulting from this partnership seeks to address this concern and represents a critical piece of the smart energy solution puzzle in GB. It will enable up to a million further households to access SMETS2 meters that could not otherwise be accessed, allowing them to take better control of their energy use. It also bolsters the nationwide campaign to deploy smart energy solutions and grid edge technologies that will facilitate a reduction in household energy consumption while also providing much needed flexibility to the grid.

"We are delighted to begin production of what is a critical part of the UK's nationwide SMETS2 rollout. Landis+Gyr is committed to ensuring that households up and down the country benefit from the energy and carbon savings that smart meters bring," said Simon Egan, Managing Director UK and Ireland at Landis+Gyr. "'Hard-to-reach areas are a significant hurdle to the success of meeting full deployment of SMETS2 meters by 2025. Our collaboration with Alt HAN Co is a prime example of key industry players working together to create a workable solution to meet customer needs and we are proud to have reached the next phase of this critical project."

"Alt HAN Co has worked tirelessly with energy suppliers and Landis+Gyr to ensure that a solution is made available to customers which addresses the smart metering gap and avoids leaving customers behind. The production of devices is a significant milestone in fulfilling our commitment to enable all customers to harness the benefits of smart meters. We look forward to working with Landis+Gyr in helping make smart metering a reality for all," said Paul Cooper, Managing Director at Alt HAN Co.

As a leading UK smart meter manufacturer, Landis+Gyr is under contract to deliver a substantial amount of the nationwide roll-out of 53 million smart electricity and gas meters, which is expected to be completed by 2025. The partnership with Alt HAN Co builds on Landis+Gyr's strong heritage in driving the GB rollout, further lending its expertise to ensure the latest smart technology is accessible to a variety of domestic setups.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.4 billion in FY 2020, Landis+Gyr employs around 5,000 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.eu.

About Alternative Home Area Network Company (Alt HAN Co)

The Alternative Home Area Network Company (Alt HAN Co) was established by government through regulation as a special purpose company to allow all GB energy suppliers to deliver alternative home area network (Alt HAN) technological solutions and services. The company is not-for-profit, and jointly owned and funded by energy suppliers. It is estimated that in approximately 2 to 4%, or up to 1 million GB premises, standard HAN technologies will not connect all smart metering devices and that Alt HAN technologies will be necessary to bridge that gap and make smart metering available to those consumers. For more information, please visit our website: www.althanco.com.

