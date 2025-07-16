Unwrap the Secrets of the Season with Kitchen Theory's "Science of Christmas" - A Limited Edition Sensory Dining Experience

Created by renowned design studio Kitchen Theory, in collaboration with Oxford University experimental psychologist Professor Charles Spence, this one-of-a-kind event unpacks the psychology behind our most cherished holiday rituals.

Launching this winter, The Science of Christmas features a multisensory six-course tasting menu with expert drink pairings. Designed by Chef Jozef Youssef, the experience taps into cutting-edge research to explore how we perceive Christmas through sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch—from the scent of roasted chestnuts to the sounds of classic carols.

This is more than a meal—it's a deliciously cerebral celebration of the festive spirit.

Event Highlights:

Six-course immersive Chef's Table menu with curated drinks pairings

Scientific storytelling exploring the sensory psychology of Christmas

A feast for all five senses—sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch

Developed in collaboration with Professor Charles Spence, world expert in multisensory perception

Limited Availability:

Tickets are £220 per person, sign up to the waiting list today to secure the chance to purchase tickets upon release in September.

Private bookings are also available for groups of 12 to 18 guests, ideal for festive gatherings, client entertaining, or end-of-year team celebrations.

Don't miss the chance to experience Christmas like never before—where festive tradition meets sensory innovation.

Science of Christmas menu*

COURSE I

That Christmas feeling – it's getting a bit chilly (Thermoception)

Cream of chestnut soup with mushroom

~

COURSE II

Flavours of Christmas – Now that's nostalgic (Flavour memories)

Root vegetables, festive spices & sauces

~

COURSE III

Christmas Culture – They eat fish for Christmas dinner?? (Culture)

Crispy tapioca coated salmon smoked with apple wood + horseradish celeriac and dill oil

~

COURSE IV

Christmas Traditions – Comfort food, we eat first with our eyes (Sounds of Christmas)

Sous vide turkey with bread stuffing, potato, baby carrots, parsnip puree, sprouts,

turkey jus & cranberry jam

~

COURSE V

Santa's Treat - It's getting rather exciting now (Aromas of Christmas)

Milk ice cream, gingerbread cookie crumble

~

COURSE VI

Festive Showmanship – It's all about the show! (Surprise)

Molten Christmas cake with brandy sauce filling, cherry liqueur

Welcome drink - prosecco, mulled wine or winter berry soda spritz

White wine - Domäne Wachau 'Weingärten Weissenkirchen' Grüner Veltliner Federspiel 2023/24,

Red wine - Domini Veneti 'La Casetta' Valpolicella Ripasso DOC Superiore 2019

*as we are a creative studio, we continue to refine and develop dishes - therefore there may be slight changes from the above dish descriptions

