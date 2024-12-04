Unwrap Smiles This Christmas with UGREEN's Fun Festive Lineup

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the festive season approaches, UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics and charging technology, is introducing two exciting new series of innovative products designed to bring families and friends closer together. Built on the belief that technology has the power to enrich lives and deepen human connections, UGREEN offers products that go beyond functionality, creating shared moments and unforgettable memories.

UGREEN Uno: Creating Smiles with Every Charge

The UGREEN Uno festive lineup exemplifies UGREEN's commitment to high-quality technology combined with warmth and personality. Tailored for iPhone users, the UGREEN Uno series offers a high-powered 100W PD charger with 4 ports, the latest Qi2 magnetic wireless charging devices compatible with Apple's MagSafe, and a versatile range of hubs and cables. Products in the UGREEN Uno series come with unique emoticons on TFT screens that add a splash of playfulness during charging, transforming everyday tech moments into fun and light-hearted experiences. Built-in safety features provide peace of mind, making these products perfect for holiday travel and cozy festive evenings. The UGREEN Uno family brings energy, warmth, and joy to every Christmas gathering.

UGREEN NASync: Safeguarding Cherished Family Moments

This year, the UGREEN NASync series saw remarkable success, raising $6.6 million from over 13,000 backers on Kickstarter. The NASync DXP4800 Plus has received attention from over 170 influencers and 90 media outlets, highlighting the widespread need for reliable, high-capacity storage solutions. With up to 112 TB of storage, it secures even the largest photo and video collections in a secure private cloud which is entirely in the control of the user. Remote access via a dedicated app allows users to effortlessly backup and share memories from any location, providing the convenience of cloud storage but with the speed and security of local storage.

Currently available in Germany and set to launch in a range of other European countries in the first half of 2025, the NASync series reflects UGREEN's commitment to providing secure storage solutions tailored for modern needs.

UGREEN Continues to Put Users at the Heart of Development

Throughout 2024, UGREEN's products have seamlessly integrated into countless people's lives, supporting them at work, on the road, and at home. From charging to data storage, UGREEN offers a wide range of reliable and dependable solutions. Through a range of channels, users have generously shared their experiences with UGREEN products.

A recent survey conducted by the brand, which included nearly 6,000 participants, reflects users' general satisfaction. 95% of users were satisfied with UGREEN's overall performance and stated they would purchase again, while an even high proportion said they would recommend UGREEN to friends. 84% of users highly rated the quality of UGREEN's products, while 81% felt the brand offers excellent value for money. Lastly, nearly three-quarters of users had high expectations for UGREEN's future innovations.

Reflecting on the survey results, UGREEN General Manager Evan Li emphasized the importance of user feedback in shaping the brand's direction. He explained, "Our users' trust in our quality and value, combined with their expectations for future innovation, drives us to continually refine our products further. By staying attentive to user needs, we aim to deliver solutions that make everyday life simpler and more efficient."

UGREEN Spreads Joy with Generous Christmas Promotion

With Christmas just around the corner, UGREEN invites everyone to get into the festive spirit with a special Christmas giveaway. Visit the UGREEN website to unwrap the magic and explore over 300 exclusive gifts valued at a combined total of £34,000, with individual gift values ranging from £50 to £600.

Additionally, a festive discount of up to 30% is available on UGREEN's most popular items throughout the Christmas and New Year period. To explore UGREEN's innovative and user-friendly tech solutions, please visit uk.ugreen.com.

