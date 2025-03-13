Unveiling Pharma Market Potential: DelveInsight's Strategic Insights into the Rapidly Expanding MASH Landscape in Asia

A case study on how DelveInsight helped a pharma client navigate the evolving metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) landscape with actionable market intelligence

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight recently conducted an in-depth MASH Market Size and Share Assessment to help a pharmaceutical client understand the evolving Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) market in key Asian countries. Formerly known as Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), MASH was officially renamed in 2023 by leading liver disease authorities, including the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) and the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), to reflect its metabolic origins better.

The client sought to evaluate MASH prevalence, MASH patient burden, existing and emerging therapies for MASH, and market entry feasibility in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations. Understanding MASH grade- and severity-specific patient pools, treatment adoption, and competitive dynamics was crucial to shaping their market entry and product positioning strategy.

With decades of expertise in Pharma Market Assessments, DelveInsight employed rigorous epidemiological research, competitive intelligence, and strategic forecasting to equip the client with actionable insights. Our comprehensive analysis provided a clear picture of MASH treatment trends, market gaps, and the potential opportunities for innovative therapies.

MASH is a rising global health concern, particularly in Asia, where factors such as ethnicity, obesity, and metabolic syndrome contribute to high prevalence rates. According to DelveInsight, there were approximately 42 million prevalent cases of MASH in the 7MM (US, EU5, and Japan) in 2023, with 15 million diagnosed cases, a figure projected to increase significantly by 2034.

In Asia, MASH prevalence varies significantly between rural and urban populations. Japan accounted for 2.5 million diagnosed cases in 2023, while India exhibited a higher prevalence in urban areas (17–25%) compared to rural regions (10%). Other Southeast Asian countries, such as Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Singapore, show prevalence rates ranging from 5% to 35%. Additionally, in South Korea, obesity and abdominal obesity rates reached 36% and 24%, respectively, highlighting a growing risk factor for MASH.

Currently, only one drug is approved for MASH treatment. On March 14, 2024, the FDA approved REZDIFFRA for NASH patients with moderate to severe fibrosis (F2-F3), setting a new benchmark for efficacy and safety. Its acceptance is expected to accelerate future NASH treatments, with clinical trials likely expanding to Southeast Asia.

Beyond Rezdiffra, several companies are advancing therapies in the pipeline, including Inventiva Pharma, Novo Nordisk, Cirius Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, 89bio, Boehringer Ingelheim/Zealand Pharma, Galectin Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Merck & Co./Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Gilead Sciences, and others.

A data-driven Market Size and Share Assessment is vital for strategic decision-making in today's competitive pharmaceutical landscape. DelveInsight's market analysis helps companies identify target patient populations, assess treatment landscapes, and analyze emerging therapies to uncover growth opportunities.

DelveInsight enables pharmaceutical firms to make informed decisions, optimize strategies, and secure a strong market presence by providing market forecasting, adoption trends, and competitive positioning insights.

With MASH gaining attention as a high-burden disease with significant unmet needs, understanding market dynamics is critical for companies looking to make a meaningful impact.

DelveInsight's Data-Driven Market Assessment Methodology for Unlocking MASH Opportunities

To help our client navigate the MASH market, DelveInsight employed a multifaceted research and strategic analysis approach, combining epidemiological insights, competitive intelligence, and market forecasting. Our methodology included the following key steps:

Market Dynamics Evaluation – The current MASH treatment landscape was analyzed across each target country, assessing market share data for existing therapies and forecasting the adoption of treatments in development. Competitor Analysis & Market Entry Assessment – An in-depth competitor landscape study was conducted, identifying key companies developing MASH drugs and evaluating the feasibility of market entry in each region. Strategic Product Positioning – To differentiate the client's product in a symptom-management-dominated market, a treatment-based approach was emphasized, ensuring better alignment with healthcare providers and patient needs. Grade-Specific Patient Focus – Based on the client's request, research was prioritized on grade-specific patient populations, offering targeted recommendations by understanding disease progression and unmet needs at different stages.

Strategic Outcomes of DelveInsight's Market Size and Share Assessment for MASH

By integrating rigorous data analysis with strategic insights, DelveInsight provided the client with a clear, actionable roadmap for market entry, competitive positioning, and long-term success in the evolving MASH market.

DelveInsight's rigorous epidemiological research provided the client with a detailed assessment of the MASH (formerly NASH) burden across key Asian markets. By analyzing prevalence data across different disease grades and severity levels, we equipped the client with actionable insights into the target patient population, enabling informed strategic planning.

Our market dynamics evaluation gave the client a comprehensive view of the existing treatment landscape, including market share insights and future adoption forecasts for emerging therapies. This allowed the client to identify growth opportunities, optimize product positioning, and make data-driven market entry decisions.

Through competitive intelligence and feasibility assessments, we pinpointed key players and potential market entry barriers in each target country. These insights helped the client anticipate challenges, refine market penetration strategies, and gain a competitive edge.

By prioritizing grade-specific patient segmentation, we provided tailored recommendations, helping the client better understand patient needs at various disease stages. This enabled them to align their strategy with real-world clinical and commercial dynamics, ultimately strengthening their position in the evolving MASH market.

