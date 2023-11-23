Unveiling Mer Sustainability Report 2022: Statkraft Mer Holding AS

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to unveil our Sustainability Report for the year 2022, marking another milestone in our journey towards a greener and more sustainable future. As a leading European EV charging provider, sustainability isn't just a buzzword for us—it's the cornerstone of our existence and a driving force behind every choice we make.

Ambitions beyond charging

The IPCC 2022 report states quite explicitly that for us to confront the rising temperatures, we must invest in nature-first solutions. If we can transform the way we interact with Earths resources, we can still meet the climate targets. The Low Emission Scenario 2022 by Statkraft states that transportation stands for about 20 percent of the emissions. Therefore, transitioning to electric mobility plays a crucial role in the fight against climate change.

Our mission is to make sustainable electric mobility easy and accessible for everyone. Yet we also recognize that our commitment to sustainability extends far beyond the charging stations we operate. It's about fostering a culture that values environmental responsibility, innovation, and community engagement. Although we have provided EV drivers with renewable energy in our charging stations for many years, the Mer Sustainability Report provides insight on our journey to work on the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), also including the important social and governance aspects. We are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices and our commitment can only be achieved if our employees, suppliers and partners act with the same ambition.

Mer's unparalleled commitment to making a positive impact sets us apart from our competitors in the market. Our accomplishments underscore the commitment to environmental sustainability, and we are eager to build on this momentum in the years to come. Kristoffer Thoner, CEO, Mer

Facts from the annual report:

36,548 charge points operated in our European network

541,227,885 electric km enabled

108,245,577 total kWh provided

Contributed with 98 000 tonnes CO2 reduction - a 71% increase from 2021

Charged by nature

We blend our deep knowledge of the EV charging industry with genuine ambition, bringing expertise and scale to truly power the shift towards electric mobility. Backed by Statkraft, Europe's largest renewable energy provider, we combine the best of both worlds.

Climate change and the following regulatory push is one of the primary drivers of increased sales of EV's. The electric mobility transition is a crucial part of the contribution in achieving the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement. By building critical charging infrastructure, supplied with renewable energy when the energy is sourced by us, we accelerate the demand for renewable energy technology.

Sustainability is the foundation of Mer's business. We understand that a viable future can only be achieved by living in harmony with nature and a regenerative use of its finite resources. This report outlines our efforts and initiatives towards sustainable operations. Felix Köhnlein, Group Sustainability Manager, Mer

The Road Ahead

While we celebrate the achievements of 2022, we recognize that sustainability is an ongoing journey. The report not only reflects past achievements but serves as a roadmap for the future, outlining how we intend to remain at the forefront of positive change within the EV charging industry. Looking ahead, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, fostering partnerships, and leading the way towards a more sustainable future.

