Unveiling Innovations, Leading Efficiency: StarCharge Drives Energy Revolution at the Smarter E Europe in Munich, Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge, a global leader in EV charging infrastructure and micro-grid solutions, is set to make a significant impact at the Smarter E Europe 2024, held from June 19 to 21 in Munich, Germany, at Booth 150, Hall C. With its 97% efficiency EV charging solution, PV-coupled residential energy storage system for retrofit purposes, and aviation charging solution, StarCharge reinforces its dedication to sustainable energy.

1. Industry-Leading 97% Efficiency EV Charging Solution

StarCharge's Titan 320 EV charger with 97% charging efficiency

StarCharge is proud to launch its 97% efficiency charging solution at full load with the Titan 320, an all-in-one 320 kW high-power EV charger, and the Nova 720, a 720 kW power unit designed to accommodate various satellite placements. This cutting-edge technology sets a new benchmark in the industry, offering unparalleled efficiency that significantly reduces power loss and energy costs while adding 2% to 3% profit to charging station operations. Beyond excellent power performance, the modular design of both systems offers high availability to ensure continuous charging service. The dynamic power distribution design enables maximum energy usage and optimal charging speed, enhancing the overall charging service.

"We are thrilled to introduce our 97% efficiency charging solution at the EES Exhibition," said Dr. Herman Chang, CEO of StarCharge. "This innovation underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in energy efficiency and sustainability. Our charging solution is an ideal choice for CPOs, fleet operators, and those who endeavor to support electrified transportation."

2. vLight: Affordable Energy Storage System for Solar Homes

To enhance and maximize the use of existing PV systems, StarCharge will unveil its breakthrough residential energy storage system (RESS), vLight. Unlike other RESS products on the market, vLight is a PV-coupled system designed specifically for retrofit purposes. It seamlessly integrates with existing solar setups without requiring additional inverters, changes to the AC wiring, reconfiguration of communication, or on-grid permits. Homeowners can easily upgrade their PV systems to PV-plus-storage systems with minimal installation time, effort, and cost. This PV-coupled system offers the advantage of one-stage power conversion, eliminating power loss and maximizing energy availability. This means homeowners can enjoy greater energy efficiency and lower electricity bills with a straightforward and cost-effective upgrade using vLight.

"vLight is a game-changer for European families looking to optimize their solar energy usage," explained Toni Cheng, President of StarCharge Europe. "By making energy storage more affordable, we are empowering more households to embrace sustainable energy and achieve greater energy independence."

3. Charging Solution for Aviation

StarCharge is excited to introduce its cutting-edge product specifically tailored for its strategic partner Lilium, a pioneer in electric aviation. The customized charging device and solution is a result of collaboration with Lilium and showcases StarCharge's capability to drive electrification across various modes of transportation, transcending the boundaries of road traffic.

"Partnering with Lilium is a significant step for StarCharge as we expand our charging expertise into the aviation industry," stated Toni Cheng

Join us at the 2024 EES Exhibition

StarCharge invites attendees of the 2024 EES Exhibition to visit Booth 150, Hall C3 to experience these groundbreaking innovations firsthand. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the StarCharge's cutting-edge charging solution and residential energy solution, as well as meet with StarCharge's team of experts.

About StarCharge

Star Charge, a global leader in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions, operates in 20 countries with manufacturing facilities in USA, Vietnam, and China. To contribute to the energy transition towards a more sustainable future, we focus on evolving our solutions through innovative technology in the e-mobility sector, aiming to build a mobile and efficient energy network. For more information, please visit www.starcharge.com.

