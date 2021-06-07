unrd: New Interactive App Launches Fictional Love Island Drama for Fans That Can't Get Enough of the Show

Based on the real UK show and shot in Gran Canaria this summer, I've Got A Text! will transport users directly to the heart of a new Love Island villa where a juicy and drama-filled fictional plotline will unfold over 24 days. Love Island: The Drama will see 16 gorgeous hopefuls, played by a range of actors, models and influencers, enter the fictional villa.

Users of the app will be able to delve deep into the lives of the contestants - switching between various characters' phones, snooping through their text messages, scrolling their photo reels, watching unreleased videos and overhearing gossip - as they attempt to guess where the plotline is heading next.

Users can discuss their thoughts, suspicions and general goings-on with other I've Got A Text! players around the world, through a group chat within the app. I've Got A Text! is sponsored by fashion brand I Saw It First ,which is also the main show's fashion partner - with all characters kitted out head to toe in I Saw It First looks that users will be able to shop directly from the app.

Love Island: The Drama has been created by digital storytelling pioneers unrd, and ITV's Love Island production team, in a bid to tap into the huge consumer demand and pop-culture obsession with the hit show.

Adam Lowe, co-founder of unrd said: "Love Island is one of the UK's most popular TV shows and we couldn't be more excited to launch this brand new partnership and storyline. After a hiatus last year, we know that fans literally cannot wait for the new series to start - and Love Island: The Drama will give them another platform through which they can experience the magic of the Love Island brand.

Neil Bowler, ITV Controller of Games, said: "This is a really exciting development in our strategy to widen out our programmes and make them 'More than TV'. The continued success of the Love Island game over the past few years has shown the appetite there is around gaming, and for this show in particular, and I've Got A Text is a really innovative and new way to engage with viewers."

Mandy Morris, executive producer, Love Island International, said, "I've Got A Text gives our audience a new way to engage with all the action Love Island brings. Being able to create a new fictional world with unrd and grant our fans access like never before is so exciting and we cannot wait to invite more and more users into the villa."

I've Got A Text from unrd launches on both Android and Apple devices and is available for pre-order on both stores now. The full storyline and gameplay experience will then officially launch on the same day as the show itself.

For more information on the app, or to pre-order, please search the app stores for I've Got A Text! Or visit: gotatext.app.link/market

Love Island is owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group Ltd and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

About unrd:

unrd is a mobile entertainment business, combining linear narratives with game like experiences. They create stories across crime, horror and romance. With I've Got A Text! Being their first romance focused app.

