Unlocking the Secrets of Online Gambling in the UK and Canada: New Survey by Minimum Deposit Casinos Sheds Light on Latest Trends and Preferences Among Online Gamblers

LONDON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by minimumdepositcasinos.org has revealed some surprising insights into the habits and behaviours of online gamblers in the UK and Canada. The survey provides valuable information on the latest trends and preferences among online gamblers, which can help optimize their gaming experience and promote responsible gambling practices.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant increase in the popularity of online slots and table games as many individuals seek to replicate the experience of playing in a physical casino from the comfort and safety of their own homes. The survey aimed to compare the gambling habits and preferences of online gamblers in the UK and Canada and identify the most popular online gambling platforms, types of games, and average amount of time and money spent on online gambling.

Key Findings

The survey, conducted using multiple questionnaires and targeted sampling methods, provides a comprehensive overview of online gambling habits and preferences in the UK and Canada. Here are some of the key findings:

Topic Key Findings Introduction to gambling Friends were the most common way that respondents were introduced to gambling. Age at which respondents started gambling The average age at which respondents started gambling was slightly higher in

Canada than in the UK. Most popular forms of gambling Sports betting and slots were the two most popular forms of gambling among

respondents in both countries. Number of different websites or betting

providers used About half of the respondents in both countries reported trying 1-3 different

websites or betting providers in the past. Biggest win reported Most respondents in both countries reported winning under £1,500 or under $1,500,

respectively. Introverted vs extroverted In both countries, most respondents classified themselves as introverted. Social activities engaged in Dining out with friends or family and participating in sports or fitness activities were

the two most common social activities engaged in by respondents in both countries. Attitudes towards regulations The average response to whether there should be more or fewer regulations for online

casinos was slightly in favor of more regulations in both countries. However, this

preference was stronger among Canadian respondents. Political leanings Respondents' political leanings were slightly left-leaning on average in both countries. Most gambled-on holiday Christmas was the most gambled-on holiday in both countries, although Boxing Day

was also popular among UK respondents. Demographics Both groups were mostly male and aged 30-44.

Full results from the survey can be found at https://www.minimumdepositcasinos.org/2023/03/30/uk-vs-ca-observing-trends-in-online-gambling-markets/

