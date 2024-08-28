Unlock the best semester yet: Pearson unveils new higher ed AI tools to make studying a breeze

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a game-changing semester. Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, has launched a suite of new AI-powered higher education tools designed to make student learning and studying more personalized. As college students seek simpler, more efficient ways to study that consider their unique needs, Pearson's AI tools create a frictionless study experience where students can get the individualized help they need without leaving their eTextbooks or study platforms. That's anywhere, anytime help, even when professors are out of reach.

Available through Pearson+ Channels, the video feature in Pearson's digital eTextbook subscription service, here are the new tools to which students will have access to revolutionize their learning this fall:

Personalized study and exam prep : Take the guesswork out of studying. Simply upload your syllabus, and the AI will generate a custom learning plan tailored to your course schedule.

: Take the guesswork out of studying. Simply upload your syllabus, and the AI will generate a custom learning plan tailored to your course schedule. Interactive video learning : Interruption encouraged! Not understanding a concept while watching a video? You can now click on the "ask a question" button to automatically pause the video. The chat bot understands the material in the video and can answer questions on those specific concepts. It's like raising your hand to ask the video a question!

: Interruption encouraged! Not understanding a concept while watching a video? You can now click on the "ask a question" button to automatically pause the video. The chat bot understands the material in the video and can answer questions on those specific concepts. It's like raising your hand to ask the video a question! Expanded AI study tools: Meet the ultimate study buddy. Pearson's generative AI-powered tutor will help you get "unstuck" with steps to solve problems, along with unique video content and practice questions.

These AI features come in addition to Pearson's AI study tools that are already available to more than 2 million students and educators at more than 1,000 education institutions this semester.

Earlier this year, students received access to AI study tools in Pearson's MyLab and Mastering study platforms with integrated eTextbooks to provide personalized step-by-step guidance, content summarization, and explanations for challenging concepts.

This month, instructor AI tools have been added to select MyLab and Mastering Pearson titles to help educators efficiently create assignments that are personalized for their students.

Tony Prentice, Chief Product Officer, said: "College students who are using AI tools to help them understand complex topics are getting better grades. AI's role in education is growing and it's encouraging to see more students and faculty embrace the benefits of AI to unlock new ways to personalize learning and teaching. It's clear the future of education in not just on the horizon – it's here and we're investing to provide a richer, more engaging experience for both students and faculty."

Pearson's application of generative AI is backed by learning scientists, vetted by subject matter experts, and based on content from Pearson's library of higher education materials. Pearson is committed to investing in the responsible application of AI to advance product innovation and enhance the learning experience.

