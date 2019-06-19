University of Oxford Spin-out Mind Foundry Launches Machine Learning Platform That Quickly Transforms Business Problem Owners Into Citizen Data Scientists

- Platform makes machine learning simple to deploy and augments knowledge and skillsets of business problem owners

- Brings an automated data science platform with advanced machine learning capabilities to companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries

- Aims to enable 1,000 'citizen data scientists' by 2020

OXFORD, England, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Foundry , a technology spin-out from the University of Oxford's Machine Learning Research Group (MLRG), today announced the commercial launch of a revolutionary humanised machine learning platform. For the first time the new cloud-based platform allows anyone, of any technical ability and in any size of organisation, to swiftly unlock the full value of ever increasing volumes of data to make decisions on complex business issues without the need for data scientists.

The platform was developed through work with some of the world's largest investment firms, telecommunications providers, manufacturers and heavy industry companies. Organisations can proactively solve business problems by easily leveraging the predictive power of their existing data. The platform automatically builds appropriate machine learning solutions for business problems in minutes or hours, rather than weeks or months, and provides full transparency and auditability of solutions. Problem owners are guided through simple steps to develop and deploy models. Along the way, the platform gives guidance and advice to enable continuous improvements, discovery of actionable insights and a complete understanding of machine learning derived results.

Mind Foundry recently appointed Paul Reader to spearhead the launch of the new platform. Paul Reader is bringing a wealth of go-to-market strategy execution experience gained from working as a consultant and an executive with other SaaS software start-ups to make Mind Foundry's advanced machine learning capabilities accessible to a wide range of business users across functional departments and spanning a number of industries such as finance, telecommunications and life sciences.

"This launch is the culmination of years of hard work and commercial development from our world-class team of machine learning researchers and software engineers," said Professor Stephen Roberts, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Advisor, Mind Foundry. "At a time when data science skills are in short supply, Mind Foundry aims to create 1,000 'citizen data scientists' by 2020 and ensure humans are always 'in the loop' when it comes to machine learning."

About Mind Foundry

Mind Foundry is enabling anyone, of any technical ability, to solve their business problems using machine learning. Founded in 2015 by Stephen Roberts and Mike Osborne, two of the leading minds in machine learning – it is a portfolio company of the University of Oxford and leading investors Oxford Sciences Innovations and Parkwalk Advisors. Its aim is to make machine learning more accessible and enable the rise of 'citizen data scientists'.





