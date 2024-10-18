University of Electro-Communications Research and Innovation: Transformable and Multipurpose robotics

TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Electro-Communications (UEC) announces the release of the October 2024 issue of its Research and Innovation newsletter. This edition highlights cutting-edge research and innovation, featuring video profiles of faculty members Kohei Kimura (Innovation: Transformable and Multipurpose robotics) and Yuri Shinohara (Research: Advanced analysis of martensite microstructures). The newsletter also presents research by Yoshihiro Nakata on robotics and "food psychology," and Hideo Isshiki on advancements in "Layer-by-Layer Copper Aluminum Oxide Films for Advanced P-Type Thin Film Transistors."

The issue further details the successful 6th ASEAN-UEC Workshop on Informatics and Engineering 2024 and President Tano's visit to VGISC (Vietnam), reflecting UEC's commitment to fostering international collaboration.

For more information and to access the full newsletter, please visit the links below:

Video Profiles

Kohei Kimura (Innovation)

Transformable and Multipurpose robotics

The research led by Kohei Kimura at the Department of Informatics, Graduate School of Informatics and Engineering, focuses on developing robots with "transformable" and "multipurpose" capabilities. The aim is to create adaptable robots that can change their shape to suit different environments and perform various tasks using a single robotic form.

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/randi/video/innovation/

Yuri Shinohara (Research)

Advanced analysis of martensite microstructures based on crystallography and kinematics

Yuri Shinohara focuses her research on metallography and crystallography, particularly the study of martensitic transformation in metallic materials. This non-diffusive crystal structure change is significant for its broad industrial applications. A key example of martensitic transformation is observed in iron, where austenite converts to martensite upon cooling and reverts upon heating. This transformation underlies applications in shape memory alloys (SMAs), such as nickel-titanium (Ni-Ti) alloys, which revert to their original shape upon heating after deformation. Additionally, martensite formation is critical in strengthening materials like martensitic stainless steels used for high-strength fasteners.

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/randi/video/research/

Research and Innovation publications

Yoshihiro Nakata's pneumatically-driven edible robot

Food Psychology: Moving food sensation

Now, Yoshihiro Nakata from The University of Electro-Communications, Tokyo, and colleagues have developed a moving, edible robot based on gelatin and sugar [1]. Introducing the concept of human–edible robot interaction, they demonstrated that the robot enables controlled experiments probing the human psychology of animated food consumption.

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/randi/research-highlights/innovation/

Publication : Yoshihiro Nakata, Midori Ban, Ren Yamaki, Kazuya Horibe, Hideyuki Takahashi, Hiroshi Ishiguro, Exploring the eating experience of a pneumatically-driven edible robot: Perception, taste, and texture, PLoS ONE 19(2), e0296697.

URL:https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0296697

DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0296697

Hideo Isshiki's thin film transistor

Layer-by-layer copper aluminum oxide films for advanced p-type thin film transistors

Most field-effect transistors are of the so-called n-type, meaning that the relevant charge carriers are electrons, which are negatively charged. Transistors in which positively charged 'holes' — local electron deficiencies — conduct the current are known as p-type. Generally, electrons are more mobile than holes, which is one of the reasons n-type TFTs are more commonly used. Yet, p-type TFTs are also valuable for complementary MOS(CMOS) system contributing to low power consumption, which is why Isshiki and colleagues aimed to develop a p-type TFT that can be relatively easily manufactured and has good device characteristics.

Publication : Mehdi Ali, Daiki Yamashita, Hideo Isshiki, Growth of CuAlO2 on SiO2 under a layer-by-layer approach conducted by digitally processed DC sputtering and its transistor characteristics, Jpn. J. Appl. Phys. 63, 035502 (2024).

URL : https://doi.org/10.35848/1347-4065/ad2aa5

DOI : 10.35848/1347-4065/ad2aa5

NEWS

6th ASEAN-UEC Workshop on Informatics and Engineering 2024

The UEC ASEAN Research and Education Center held the 6th ASEAN-UEC Workshop on Informatics and Engineering on September 8, 2024, at the Academy of Cryptography Techniques (ACT) in collaboration with the ECTI Association (Thailand) and the Radio and Electronics Association of Vietnam (REV). The annual workshop, launched in 2019, offers ASEAN and UEC students the chance to present at international conferences.

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/randi/news/202410_1.html

President Tano's Visit to VGISC (Vietnam)

On Friday, September 6, 2024, UEC President Tano, accompanied by Dr. Oya, Board Member for International and Public Relations Strategy, and other UEC representatives, visited the Vietnam Government Information Security Commission (VGISC).

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/randi/news/202410_2.html

Further information

International Affairs Section

Email: researchexch-k@office.uec.ac.jp

Telephone: 81-(0)-42-443-6723

The University of Electro-Communications

1-5-1 Chofugaoka, Chofu, Tokyo 182-8585

Website: http://www.uec.ac.jp/

About the University of Electro-Communications

The University of Electro-Communications (UEC) in Tokyo is a small, luminous university at the forefront of pure and applied sciences, engineering, and technology research. Its roots trace back to 1918, with a mission to train maritime communication engineers. UEC was officially established as a national university in 1949 and continues to lead innovation in wireless communications, laser science, robotics, informatics, and material science.

With approximately 4,000 students and 350 faculty members, UEC remains a hub for cutting-edge research and collaboration.