UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S FAMILY OF ARTISTS, SONGWRITERS, LABELS AND DISTRIBUTED PARTNERS WIDELY RECOGNIZED ACROSS GENRES AT THE 66TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS

Taylor Swift wins a record-breaking fourth Album of the Year Award for Midnights

Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "What Was I Made For?"

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment, and its family of artists, labels and distributed partners were widely recognized at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, with Taylor Swift's Midnights (Republic) winning Album of the Year, becoming the first artist in history to win four Album of the Year honors. Midnights was also named Best Pop Vocal Album.

Billie Eilish (Interscope) was awarded Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "What Was I Made For?". Boygenius (Interscope) won three Grammys including Best Alternative Music Album for The Record, and Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for "Not Strong Enough."

Universal Music Publishing Group songwriters won the Album of the Year (Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff), Record of the Year (Kid Harpoon), Song Of The Year (Billie Eilish) and Best R&B Song (SZA) categories, among others, and Jack Antonoff was awarded the Grammy for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

Killer Mike (Concord) won three Grammys in the Rap categories, taking home Best Rap Album for Michael, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane, produced by James Blake (Republic).

Last year's Best New Artist winner Samara Joy (Verve Label Group) won Best Jazz Performance for "Tight", Meshell Ndegeocello (Blue Note) won Best Alternative Jazz Album for The Omnichord Real Book, and Coco Jones (Def Jam Recordings) won Best R&B Performance for "ICU."

Chris Stapleton (Mercury Nashville) won Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for "White Horse." Allison Russell (Concord) won Best American Roots Performance for "Eve Was Black." Karol G (Interscope) won Best Música Urbana Album for MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, and Juanes (UMLE) won Best Latin Rock or Alternative for Vida Cotidiana.

In addition, Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast) (Concord) won Best Musical Theater Album. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media was awarded to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Disney) and The Beatles (UMe) won Best Music Video for "I'm Only Sleeping."

In the Gospel category, the Best Gospel Album went to Tye Tribbett (CCMG) for All Things New: Live in Orlando. Best Gospel Performance/Song category went to "All Things" by Kirk Franklin (CCMG), and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song went to "Your Power" by Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard (CCMG).

In the classical field, Best Classical Instrumental Solo went to Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) (Deutsche Grammophon) for The American Project. John Williams' "Helena's Theme" (Disney) won Best Instrumental Composition, and The String Revolution featuring Tommy Emmanuel (CIA Records) won Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella. Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (Concord) won Best Historical Album and Best Album Notes.

In addition, UMG signed and distributed recording artists Kacey Musgraves, Jacob Collier, J Cole and Susan Carol, each won a Grammy for featured performances.

Jay Z (Roc Nation) became the second artist to be awarded The Recording Academy's Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, following its introduction in 2023.

