UNITY FOR CHANGE - أفق INITIATIVE: TRANSFORMING UAE RETAIL SUSTAINABILITY STANDARDS

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity for Change – أفق, an alliance led by Chalhoub Group, LVMH, Emaar Malls Management (L.L.C.), Majid Al Futtaim, and Aldar Properties, has unveiled its finalized sustainability goals. This groundbreaking framework focuses on reducing carbon emissions, minimizing waste to landfill, and promoting eco-design across UAE retail operations.

Launched at COP28 in 2023, the initiative brings together industry leaders to advance measurable environmental impact through collaboration and shared expertise. The defined objectives span three core pillars:

LVMH, Life 360 In Stores Awards event © Philippe Servent

1. Energy Efficiency

Achieve 5% annual energy savings or carbon emissions reduction for all shopping malls starting 2024.

KPIs include reducing energy consumption to:

- 300 kWh/m² for beauty stores by 2030.

- 300 kWh/m² for non-beauty stores by 2026.

2. Eco-Design

Implement a 12-criteria checklist for sustainable retail renovations and new projects, including:

- 50% energy-efficient lighting systems .

- VOC-free materials for paints and interiors.

- FSC-certified wood for at least 50% of installations.

Guidelines will be distributed by early 2025 alongside compliance training programs.

3. Waste Management

Achieve zero waste to landfill by 2030 for LVMH and Chalhoub Group, with a 50% diversion goal for Aldar Properties, Emaar Malls, and Majid Al Futtaim.

Implement digitized waste management systems by 2026 and unified policies with stakeholder training by April 2025.

Next Steps

The alliance will maintain momentum through actionable steps:

Detailed Implementation Guidelines: Manuals for energy efficiency, eco-design, and waste management will be shared in early 2025. Progress Dashboards: A digital system will track and share progress with stakeholders. Training Programs: Unified training content will roll out by December 2025 to drive compliance.

"This announcement marks a bold step forward in our collective mission to reduce carbon emissions and waste across the UAE's retail landscape," said Florence Bulte, Chief sustainability officer, Chalhoub Group. "One year on from the creation of Unity for Change, this partnership reflects our communal dedication to sustainability. By aligning our goals and pooling resources with LVMH, Emaar Malls Management (L.L.C.), Majid Al Futtaim, and Aldar Properties, we are redefining sustainability for the Middle East's retail sector and leading ESG goals across the region's prominent luxury market."

Saoud Khoory, Chief Retail Officer, Aldar Investment said: "we are pleased to be part of this important sustainability collaboration, which brings together some of the largest retail players operating in the UAE. At Aldar, sustainability is at the core of everything we do, and our commitment to a net-zero future aligns with leading global real estate industry benchmarks. We recognize that impactful climate action requires collaboration, and we look forward to implementing the new sustainability framework across our retail assets. By adopting a whole value chain approach and working closely with our partners, we aim to create climate resilient places that deliver long-term social and economic value in the UAE and beyond."

Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director, Emaar Properties, said: "At Emaar Malls Management (L.L.C.), sustainability is not just a goal; it is a responsibility we embrace wholeheartedly. Through Unity for Change, we proudly join industry leaders to redefine environmental stewardship in the retail sector. This marks a pivotal step in our commitment to eco-friendly innovation, energy efficiency, and waste reduction."

Commenting on the progress made on Unity for Change, Ahmed El Shamy, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: "It's been truly inspiring to see how the Unity for Change initiative has evolved since its announcement at COP28 last year. At Majid Al Futtaim, we are proud to stand alongside other industry leaders in this transformational partnership that reflects the urgency of tackling climate change. By uniting expertise and resources, we have outlined actionable goals to address critical challenges in waste management, energy efficiency, and eco-design, setting a scalable model for sustainability in the retail sector."

"One year after the launch of Unity for Change, we are proud to see this pioneering collaboration in the UAE deliver a robust sustainability framework for the retail sector. By addressing key areas such as energy efficiency, eco-design, and waste management, this initiative reflects our collective ambition to redefine retail practices in harmony with environmental priorities. This milestone, presented during the LIFE 360 in Stores Awards, embodies the spirit of 'Joining Forces' to drive meaningful transformation and underscores our unwavering commitment to addressing climate challenges," said Hélène Valade, LVMH Environmental Development Director.

The findings and finalized objectives of this initiative were officially presented on December 12th in Paris, France, during the LVMH "LIFE 360 in Stores Awards" ceremony.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585260/UNITY_FOR_CHANGE.jpg