United States (USA) Machine Vision Market worth $2.35 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States (USA) Machine Vision Market is expected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2028, up from USD 1.69 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™." the US is expected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2028, up from USD 1.69 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023to 2028.

Machine vision is experiencing increased growth in the US due to artificial intelligence developments, industrial automation demands, and a rise in quality and defect examination frequency. The machine vision technology adoption rate across sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, electronics, healthcare, and food & beverage, is increasing because businesses gain improved precision and efficiency and reduce costs through these technologies. Deep learning and IoT connectivity with machine vision systems now enable improved performance in predictive maintenance applications as well as smart manufacturing operations.

In the US, the market expansion results mainly from organizations requiring advanced quality management with enhanced productivity and decreased operational expenses. Managed advancements in artificial intelligence and deep learning, together with these systems, lead to sophisticated applications that boost industry adoption of these technologies in the US. Various companies such as National Instruments Corporation (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), Texas Instruments (US), Intel Corporation (US), and Microsoft (US) are working for the growth of the machine vision market in the US.

Smart camera-based system is driving the adoption of machine vision systems in the US

The US machine vision market is experiencing rapid growth because of improved, innovative camera-based machine vision systems that handle imaging and security tasks. Companies are making investments and product launches to lead in the market. For instance, in May 2023, Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies (US) subsidiary, announced the commencement of production for its Linea 2 4k Multispectral 5GigE line scan camera. This advanced camera elevates the capabilities of vision systems with its exceptional performance and value. It incorporates a 5GigE interface, providing five times the bandwidth of the Linea GigE camera, and represents a significant leap forward in terms of speed and data transfer capabilities. Further, modern systems leverage artificial intelligence integration with image processing technologies to enhance their ability to process real-time data with automated decision capabilities. These devices boost security threat prevention and response through their sophisticated facial recognition capabilities, anomaly detection, and surveillance operations. Hence, US industries' fast implementation of machine vision technology occurs because they desire automated systems that combine numerous benefits, including better security protocols, to expand their industry presence.

Pharmaceuticals industry to grow at a significant pace in the US Machine Vision Market

The pharmaceutical industry in the US is expected to grow at an impressive pace during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry is one of the key industries in the US that uses substantial funds to advance technology, creating optimal circumstances for machine vision implementation. Industrial demand for machine vision solutions increases because pharmaceutical manufacturers automate their processes, requiring defect detection capabilities and robotic control systems. The Food and Drug Administration requires pharmaceutical manufacturers to maintain strict quality control by tracking all materials through advanced analysis systems that inspect vials and packaging materials alongside labels. Enhancements in AI capabilities and deep learning methods, along with high-speed image analysis technologies through these methods, improve pharmaceutical machine vision systems that protect product safety and maintain regulatory requirements.

Key Players

The companies of Machine Vision Market companies include Cognex Corporation (US), National Instruments Corporation (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), Texas Instruments (US), Intel Corporation (US), and Microsoft (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and agreements to strengthen their position in the market.

