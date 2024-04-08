United States Container Glass Market to Reach US$ 14.59 Billion by 2031, Rising at a CAGR of 3.9% | Report by CoherentMI

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, United States Container Glass Market is estimated to value at US$ 11.61 Billion in the year 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$ 14.59 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.9% during forecast period 2024-2031.

Market Dynamics:

The United States Container Glass Market is being primarily driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the environmental impact of their choices, leading to a growing demand for eco-friendly packaging materials such as container glass. Additionally, the durability and recyclability of container glass further contribute to its popularity in various industries.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Study Period 2024 - 2031 Base Year of Estimation 2023 CAGR 3.9 % Largest Market United States Market Concentration High Major Players Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI), Ardagh Group, Verallia, Anchor Glass Container Corporation, Vitro Packaging and Among Others. Segments Covered By Type, By Application Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Growth Drivers • Sustainable packaging trends

• Preference for premium packaging

• Craft beverage boom

• Innovation in design and shape

• Recycling initiatives Restraints & Challenges • Competition from alternative materials

• Transportation costs and weight

• Environmental impact of production

• Fragility and breakage

• Cost of recycling and cullet quality

• Limited use in flexible packaging

Key Market Takeaways:

The United States Container Glass Market Size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to technological advancements driving innovation in glass packaging. On the basis of type, the bottles segment is expected to hold a dominant position, as it is the most commonly used container for a wide range of applications. In terms of key players, Anchor Glass Container Corporation, Vitro Packaging, and Ardagh Glass Packaging are some of the key players dominating the market.

Market Trends:

One key trend in the United States Container Glass Market is the rising demand for premium packaging solutions. With the increasing focus on product differentiation and branding, companies are turning towards high-quality container glass to enhance the presentation of their products. Another trend is the growing preference for customizable glass packaging options. Brands are increasingly looking for unique and customizable packaging solutions to stand out in the market and attract consumers.

Recent Development:

In August 2023 , O-I Glass made its groundbreaking "Centro per Cento Sicily" bottles available. These bottles features a unique bottom logo that highlights the circular economy concept.

In August 2023, the wine industry is under pressure to be more sustainable, therefore Revino is a high-end refillable glass bottle reuse systems.

Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

The United States Container Glass Market presents a significant opportunity for growth with the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. As consumers become more concerned about the environmental impact of packaging materials, there is a growing preference for glass containers, which are 100% recyclable and eco-friendly. This trend is driving the demand for container glass in various industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food packaging, and beverages.

Technological Advancements Driving Innovation in Glass Packaging

Another market opportunity in the United States Container Glass Market is the role of technological advancements in driving innovation in glass packaging. With the development of new manufacturing processes and techniques, glass containers are becoming lighter, stronger, and more aesthetically pleasing. This has led to increased adoption of container glass in premium packaging for luxury products and beverages.

United States Container Glass Market Segmentation:

By Type

- Bottles

- Jars Vials & Ampoules

- Others (Candle Glass Container, etc.)

By Application

- Cosmetic & Perfumes

- Pharmaceuticals

Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging and Other (Chemicals, etc.)

Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the United States Container Glass Market? What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the United States Container Glass Market? Which segment dominates as the leading component in the United States Container Glass Market? Who are the key players actively participating in the United States Container Glass Market? Which region is expected to take the lead in the United States Container Glass Market? What is the projected CAGR of the United States Container Glass Market?

