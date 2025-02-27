United Imaging Intelligence Highlights Sustainable AI Solutions at ECR 2025

VIENNA, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging Intelligence (UII), a pioneering subsidiary of United Imaging Group focused on medical AI, presents its cutting-edge technologies at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2025. Reflecting this year's theme, "Planet Radiology," UII is committed to advancing healthcare through sustainable AI innovations that enhance diagnostic efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and foster long-term collaboration with healthcare providers worldwide.

AI-Embedded Imaging: Faster, Safer, and Greener

Adhering to the "Born with AI" philosophy, AI has been embedded across United Imaging's full equipment portfolio. This includes CT, MRI, PET/CT, PET/MR, XR, RT, and Mammography. The AI-powered innovations enhance the speed, safety, and efficiency of imaging systems, contributing to more intelligent healthcare delivery.

uAI Algorithms like uAIFI ACS in MRI systems demonstrate accelerated imaging, completing whole-body scans in under 100 seconds. Specific regions including the head and pelvis require only 88 seconds and 73.4 seconds, respectively. For CT systems, the DELTA algorithm ensures high-quality imaging while reducing radiation doses by up to 80%. Simultaneously, it increases low-contrast resolution by nearly 160%. In PET/CT systems, HYPER DLR improves image quality by boosting the signal-to-noise ratio by 42%.

In addition, the uAI Vision application, integrated across all United Imaging modalities, enables intelligent scanning through real-time quality assurance and intelligent scan control. By preventing unnecessary repeat scans through instant quality assurance, it reduces contrast agent usage and scanner energy output. This intelligent layer, seamlessly embedded in United Imaging devices, demonstrates how AI can become radiology's sustainability accelerator – making every scan faster, safer, and greener.

Large Model Applications: Bridging Precision and Sustainability

At ECR 2025, United Imaging Intelligence will present its latest AI-driven advancements that are reshaping clinical workflows and enhancing decision-making capabilities. The company's commitment to leveraging the power of large language models (LLMs) in clinical settings continues with solutions like uAI AVATAR and uAI MERITS (Metaverse Ecosystem for Robotic Intervention, Therapy, and Surgery). These applications integrate deep learning and natural language processing to support clinicians in both diagnostic and procedural tasks, improving efficiency and accuracy.

uAI AVATAR, an intelligent medical assistant, streamlines patient interactions and supports clinicians by providing real-time diagnostic insights and guidance. This solution improves communication and decision-making in complex clinical environments.

Meanwhile, uAI MERITS, an advanced surgical platform, integrates AI to assist surgeons during procedures. By analyzing real-time data, uAI MERITS guides surgeons through preoperative planning, intraoperative navigation, and postoperative follow-up, improving both surgical precision and patient outcomes.

The integration of large AI models is further exemplified in UII's nuclear medicine solutions, particularly in PET/CT imaging. By embedding AI capabilities for automated diagnostic report generation, these systems significantly reduce reporting time and increase diagnosis accuracy, enhancing both clinical efficiency and patient care. The adoption of these AI-powered solutions marks a pivotal step toward optimizing healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes.

The United Imaging group recently established its European headquarters, signaling its long-term commitment to the region. United Imaging Intelligence's vision for sustainable healthcare is also reflected in its growing presence in Europe.

With 13 CE-marked applications and 15+ AI platforms, UII aims to nurture lasting partnerships with healthcare providers across the region, emphasizing collaboration and shared growth. By continuously enhancing its service and supply chains, UII ensures that its innovations are accessible and impactful, contributing to a more efficient, equitable healthcare system.

