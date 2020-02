UNISOC T7510 Powers Hisense's 5G Smartphone, the Hisense Phone F50

"Hisense and UNISOC partnership date back several years and we have jointly developed and released a 5G prototype mobile phone as early as 2019. High-speed and smooth 5G is the most fundamental requirement of users and we are glad that we can work together to launch this new 5G blockbuster. UNISOC looks forward to collaborating with Hisense in the future to jointly explore the further development process of 5G and accelerate the pace of 5G commercialization", said David Wu, Executive Vice President of UNISOC.

"UNISOC is an important strategic partner of Hisense. We have been jointly tackling key technologies in the industry since 2004 and worked closely for 16 years to present new achievements. The forthcoming Hisense 5G mobile phone F50 has adopted UNISOC's T7510, making 5G accessible to more users, enabling intelligent and excellent experiences", said Ma Xiaohang, Vice President of Hisense Electronic Information Group and Deputy General Manager of Hisense Communication Co., Ltd. "As a group covering 2C industries such as communications, television, air conditioning, and refrigerators, and 2B industries such as optical communications, smart transportation, smart medical care, and smart home, Hisense has clearly defined requirements for the three major scenarios of 5G application: enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC), and massive machine-type-communications (mMTC). Therefore, the subsequent cooperation between Hisense and UNISOC will cover every field to jointly expand China's 5G industry."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1096965/UNISOC_T7510.jpg

