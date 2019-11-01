UNISOC achieves 5G data call over 5G mmWave module

SHANGHAI, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading global supplier of mobile communications chipsets and IoT chipsets, UNISOC today announced that it has successfully completed a data call over 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) module based on the 26GHz band. It will lay a solid foundation for the development of 5G mmWave chipsets.

The test was performed using a UNISOC 5G mmWave terminal prototype and Keysight signal generator and signal analyzer.

The 5G mmWave prototype terminal includes baseband, intermediate frequency, RFFE and phased array antenna, integrated with multi-core processors, FPGA high-speed signal processing, large-scale phased array antenna, and supports 26/39GHz bands, enabling it to meet the requirements for large bandwidth, high frequency, high speed, and MU-MIMO verification in a variety of 5G NR scenarios.

UNISOC has long been in the field of 5G, and has actively participated in the 5G R&D trials organized by the IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group. UNISOC and Keysight will jointly demonstrate the data call over 5G mmWave module and show the latest results of 5G mmWave technologies at the PT Expo China 2019 held from 31st Oct. to 3rd Nov. in Beijing.

About UNISOC

As a core subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, UNISOC is a leading fabless semiconductor company committed to R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and IoT. Its products cover mobile chipset platforms supporting 2G/3G/4G/5G communication standards and various chipset solutions in the field of IoT, RFFE, wireless connection, security, TV etc. With estimated 4,500 staff, 14 R&D centers and 7 customer support centers around the world, UNISOC is dedicated to becoming one of the top 3 mobile chipsets suppliers in terms of global market share, the largest chipset provider for IoT and connectivity devices and the leading 5G company in China. For more information, please visit www.unisoc.com.

