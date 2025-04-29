Unique venture studios and maker-communities shaping innovation & entrepreneurship development

DUBAI, UAE , April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Design is a relatively new practice that empowers agile development of new businesses, concepts, and innovations. It helps organisations envision new ventures, strategically position themselves, and conceptualise new products and differentiated brands. It helps founders design products & services around consumer insights and develop desirability to win markets. As operating partners, venture studios like NYUCT Design Labs help businesses be more entrepreneurial and agile.

Venture Design & Innovation Venture design new futures NYUCT Design Labs

One of the Co-Founder at NYUCT Design Labs, Manojeet Bhujabal puts it in perspective, "Businesses grow by innovation and with new ventures, products, and services. The desire to conceptualise and build the new, needs a coalition of skills, not to mention dedicated teams that are passionate and experienced in creating and designing new ventures. With a community of multidisciplinary designers, makers, and technology architects, clients can launch new ventures - better, cheaper, and faster. This helps organisations and founders, access open-source innovation."

As a unique Venture Design Studio and Innovation Platform, NYUCT Design Labs has been engaged in transforming exponential ideas into launch ready ventures for both corporate companies and visionary founders. From the world's first 100% Himalayan Distillery (Himmaleh) to a forest-first, Safari Reserve bio-lodge in Kanha (Outpost 12, Sinali), and from a social micro-enterprise (Dongaon Local Ghee) to a social healthcare platform for a doctor in Germany (QUOMI), this venture design studio works across sectors. Its design platform and community of makers enable venture development and hands on incubation from concept to market.

As per a 2024 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report, entrepreneurial activity is on the rise globally. There were approximately 359 million companies worldwide in 2023, a significant increase over 2020. 58% of individuals were interested in starting their own business in 2024 (Amway Global Research). This needs entrepreneurial design partners. The global Design Market size is projected to reach USD 89.25 Billion by 2033. It is growing steadily as there is rising demand for creative and innovative solutions in all industries. This needs full stack design, development and maker communities. As India's first business design collective and speculative design lab, NYUCT Design Labs is building out a model where nothing essential remains out of syllabus for new venture development and innovation for clients. Across scale and sector.

How Venture Design helps businesses & founders

Venture Design & Development Services including incubation services Design and technology for growing market-fit Speculative and Concept Design Product & Brand Development Experience & Service Design Innovation Sprints & Hackathons

