UnionPay International Relaunches in Mauritius, Strengthening Cultural and Business Ties

PORT LOUIS, Republic of Mauritius, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI) proudly announces the relaunch of its brand in Mauritius, reinforcing its commitment to empowering businesses, fostering financial inclusion, and celebrating the island's rich cultural heritage. Themed "Celebrate Cultural Heritage and Powerful Partnerships," the event brings together local banks, industry leaders, media, and influencers to showcase the strength of collaboration in driving economic and technological advancement.

This relaunch highlights the enduring relationship between Mauritius and China, two nations deeply connected through diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties. Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1972, China has remained Mauritius's largest trading partner, supporting key sectors such as infrastructure, finance, agriculture, and high technology. The China-Mauritius Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has further deepened economic cooperation, enhancing trade and investment opportunities for both countries.

UnionPay's expansion in Mauritius not only strengthens financial services but also enhances cultural and economic exchanges between the two nations. With 100% UnionPay acceptance across Mauritius, local businesses are well-positioned to serve international visitors, while Mauritian travelers can seamlessly access services in China, empowering them to explore new opportunities, expand trade, and foster entrepreneurship.

The event showcases UnionPay's growing role in Mauritius, with ABC Banking, State Bank of Mauritius, Mauritius Commercial Bank and Banque Patronus presenting their UnionPay-powered products and collaborations. These partnerships ensure seamless and secure transactions, benefiting local businesses, entrepreneurs, and consumers.

"As we celebrate our brand relaunch in Mauritius, we reaffirm our commitment to deepening economic, trade, and cultural ties between Mauritius and China," said Mr. Asad Burney, Head of UnionPay International Africa Region. "With UnionPay cards issued in over 84 countries and regions, and accepted in 183 countries and regions, we continue to welcome engagement and investment, further strengthening Mauritius as a global financial hub."

The event also marks the official release of UnionPay's latest digital advertising campaign, produced in Mauritius with Mauritian talents, capturing the essence of the island's vibrant culture and dynamic business landscape. Attendees, including local influencers and media representatives, will have the opportunity to engage with the campaign and create content that amplifies UnionPay's message.

With its unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration, UnionPay International continues to shape the future of payments in Mauritius and beyond, building on the strong foundation of China-Mauritius cooperation.