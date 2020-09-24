UnionPay cards accepted at Alpha Bank Romania's POS Terminals

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Bank Romania and UnionPay International (UPI) jointly announce that global UnionPay cardholders are now able to pay with their cards at the POS terminals across Alpha Bank Romania's network. With this agreement, Alpha Bank Romania becomes the first bank in the country to accept UnionPay cards at its POS terminals.

This is an extension of the previous, May 2019, agreement between Alpha Bank Romania and UnionPay, whereby UnionPay cards were accepted across the Bank's ATM network in Romania. Now, UnionPay cardholders can not only withdraw cash from the Alpha Bank Romania ATMs, but can also make payments at more than 4,000 merchant locations across the country.

With over 8 billion cards issued accumulatively in 61 countries and regions worldwide, UnionPay now serves the world's largest cardholder base. Currently, 15 out of 17 CEE countries and regions accept UnionPay cards. Meanwhile, cardholders can use their UnionPay cards at 90% of countries and regions in Europe.

"Being the first international bank entering Romania, Alpha Bank Romania is a major player in the Romania's payment industry and is our significant partner here. We are very glad to launch POS acceptance followed by ATM acceptance service together with Alpha Bank. This will benefit our cardholders and enhance local merchants' service capacity to global customers as well," said Wenhui Yang, General Manager of UnionPay International Europe Branch.

"We are very happy to be the first banking partner in Romania of UnionPay International, which is rapidly expanding its footprint in major European countries and regions. At the same time, we are delighted to provide new value-added services to local merchants and contribute to the increase of the overall attractiveness of various Romanian destinations. Now, every merchant with a POS from Alpha Bank Romania can immediately accept secure and convenient transactions from UnionPay cardholders." said Mr. Cristian Dragos, Executive Vice President Retail Area, Alpha Bank Romania.

Always evolving, Alpha Bank Romania is committed to consolidate its position in the payments market, in line with the global trend, to respond to the existing high demand for digital payment solutions.

Further information about Alpha Bank's Romania cards acquiring services can be discovered by following:

https://www.alphabank.ro/imm/servicii/pentru-comercianti/pos

About Alpha Bank Romania

ALPHA BANK ROMANIA is a universal bank, which provides a wide range of financial services and products to both Individuals and businesses through a network of Branches located in Bucharest and other cities across the country.

ALPHA BANK ROMANIA actively contributes to the development of the banking sector, with initiatives that include the launch of the first 10-year fixed-rate mortgage in the early 2000s, that led to the creation of the local mortgage market.

Contact information: PR Department | pr@alphabank.ro

About UnionPay

UnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focuses on international business. In partnership with more than 2,300 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has extended its card acceptance to 179 countries and regions globally with issuance in 61 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient localized services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

For more information about UnionPay International, please visit www.unionpayintl.com, like "UnionPay International" on Facebook, follow "@unionpay_intl" on Twitter.

Media contact: UPIPR@unionpayintl.com

