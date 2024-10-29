Unilumin Group 20th Anniversary Celebration: Advancing Together with Metasight for Global Cooperation and Mutual Success

HUIZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26th, Unilumin Group's 20th anniversary celebration themed "Advancing Together with Metasight" alongside the Global Ecosystem Partner Conference was grandly held at the Unilumin Daya Bay Science and Technology Base.

Speech by Lin Mingfeng, Chairman of Unilumin Group at the Conference

Unilumin Group showcased its technological achievements in Mini/Micro LED, virtual production, stage rental, and other niche areas, unveiling new products, strategic metasight ecosystem layouts, and innovative trends like LED+AI applications. Unilumin considers Mini/Micro LED technology as the future trajectory for LED display technology. The company has achieved full coverage of product application scenarios through its self-developed and self-produced products. Notably, the "Lingyin" series U-Natural is a new type of LED "decorative material" that offers screen-off texture decoration effects for COB/MIP products. With a pixel pitch ranging from P0.6 to 2.6, it effectively addresses ink color issues while seamlessly integrating with scene decoration. Unilumin has also introduced innovative products like the MIP holographic display Umake SV and outdoor COB products.

Unilumin specially invited several internationally renowned designers and experts to share on stage, including Li Jinmin, former director of the Institute of Semiconductors, Chairman of the CSA Alliance, Nicolas Bono, Global Creative Design Director of French BK Design Company, Qi Kun, Managing Partner of Woods Bagot, Sun Haifeng, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of People's Daily Online, Professor Fei Jun from the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Sun Tianwei, a famous stage artist and first-class stage art designer, and Wang Xiaodong, Director of the Light Environment Institute of the Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University. These experts engaged in a comprehensive exploration of metasight technology applications across various fields, including interior design, stage performance, art installations, architectural lighting, and other fields from multiple perspectives.

Unilumin currently boasts the largest LED display manufacturing base in the world, with R&D centers established in China, Japan, and the United States. Its sales and service network spans over 160 countries and regions, fostering extensive collaboration with more than 5,600 partners, and it has established over 20 overseas branches.

In the future, Unilumin will collaborate closely with global ecological partners to jointly promote the development of the metasight ecosystem and compose a broad new chapter for the metasight industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543092/Unilumin_Group_Conference.jpg