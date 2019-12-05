UNDONE x Batman 80th Anniversary Collection: LONG LIVE THE BAT

UNDONE is releasing a tribute that is bound to make the Joker lose his laugh. For Batman's 80th anniversary, UNDONE has designed a premium collection, introducing its first Titanium model in tandem to this special occasion. Since his first appearance on the pages of DETECTIVE COMICS #27 on March 30, 1939, Batman's role and look as a crime-fighting cultural icon continues to evolve in our collective consciousness. The UNDONE x BATMAN 80th Anniversary Collection pays homage to perhaps two of the most definitive eras in Batman's evolution; The Caped Crusader and The Dark Knight.

"The Caped Crusader" - To the Batmobile!

Housed in Grade II Titanium, the cushion-case, crown and pushers are light weight, agile and highly corrosion resistant. With a micro-blasted finish for ultimate stealth and aggressive shoulder lines reminiscent of the Batmobile, the Caped Crusader brings Batman's fierce demeanour to the wrist. The distinctive yellow can be found on the centre console, circling the tachymetre and its "80" mark, a nod to Batman's 80th anniversary. Further, on the chronograph seconds, hands and subdials, the classic oval insignia (1989-1993) in the form of a Batarang can be found. Equally fearsome in the dark, the dial reveals a green luminous detect-a-scope and Bat-Signal minute subdial whilst the hands and applied indices are an icy blue.

"The Dark Knight" - Billionaire by Day/Gotham's Guardian by Night.

"The Dark Knight" is a realistic interpretation on the duality of Bruce Wayne/Batman's identities. The matted grey look of the Titanium micro-blasted cushion case along with the two-tone dial design converge to an almost "Noir"/ "B&W movie" aesthetic. People will find the 2011 NEW 52 COMICS version of the Bat emblem stealthily debossed into the subdial; take this watch out for a spin at night, however, they will witness the lume on the appliques and chronograph counters come alive like the blue-nitrous boosters of the Batmobile's powerful engine. Made for shaking hands in the boardroom and looking stunning on the boardwalk, "The Dark Knight" is undoubtedly a versatile piece borne of a reluctant Super Hero's necessity and Wayne Industry engineering prowess.

For fans since the first DETECTIVE COMICS (1939) appearance, the gloriously upbeat and cheesy Adam West TV adventures (1960s), Bruce Timm's Animated Series (1992-1995) or Tim Burton's iconic film adaptation (1989). They are sure to find the perfect addition to their Batcave arsenal.

The UNDONE x Batman 80th Anniversary Collection is set to be released on the 5th December 2019. "The Caped Crusader" and "The Dark Knight" will come in an open glass case back, laser serialized with a special commemorative Batman 80th Anniversary badge based on the cover of DETECTIVE COMICS #27 on March 30, 1939. Both models will arrive in a tactical, yet stylish metal carrying case featuring the Bat emblem.

"To the Heroes in Real Life"

UNDONE will be donating a portion of the proceeds on this project to support the heroic work of the Hope for Henry Foundation; who help seriously ill children and their families through difficult times. More information about this partnership to come.

Technical Specs

Both "The Caped Crusader" and "The Dark Knight" are housed in Grade II Titanium; a 25% weight reduction from the regular UNDONE Urban series. The case measures in at 40mm diameter (43mm including crown) and 48mm lug-to-lug length. Height has been reduced by 0.5mm to 13.3mm; making this whole new chassis lighter and thinner, leaner and meaner for all crime fighting and boardroom takedown needs.

RRP Price: USD359

Full Press Pack and additional assets can be found in the following link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/cd6c2lawukptl2a/AADbZjFXYEHU-mDEOrGkH_Tfa?dl=0

About UNDONE:

Established in 2014, UNDONE is the world's leading bespoke wristwatch label, where premium watchmaking is about the individual. The team of industry veterans behind the company believe that watches go far beyond functional fashion -- that watches tell stories. With their customizable, made- to-order timepieces, wearers become narrators. Every watch is unique, brought to life using traditional techniques and today's technology; components are carefully curated, designs are developed in-house, and all products are tailor-made, tested, and true to the UNDONE philosophy: that individuality matters.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, the Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As a creative unit of WarnerMedia, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games and the DC Universe subscription streaming service. For more information visit dccomics.com.

About Hope for Henry

Hope for Henry is reinventing how hospitals care for seriously ill children and their families through innovative programs that entertain, reduce stress, and empower children to be active participants in their own care. Founded in 2003 and led by social innovator, patient advocate, and author, Laurie Strongin, Hope for Henry has served more than 45,000 of the sickest children in hospitals around the country.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1038817/UNDONExBATMAN.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1038818/UNDONE_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.undone.com



SOURCE UNDONE