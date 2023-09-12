UnCruise Adventures partners with IBS Software to optimise cruise packages and transform guests experience

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnCruise Adventures has partnered with IBS Software to transform how it packages and personalises services to its guests, allowing the business to adapt in real-time to constantly evolving passenger demands.

IBS Software to Transform Guest Experience at UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures has become the latest cruise line to implement IBS Software's iTravelCruise Enterprise Reservation system, designed to address the emerging and future needs of the cruise industry. The platform transforms back-end IT to give cruise lines the ability to aggregate product data from different sources. Access to real-time data about customer behaviour allows them to package and price cruises products dynamically, across multiple channels.

The UnCruise Adventures fleet of nine expedition boats offers small ship cruises focused on wilderness, wildlife and culture. Destinations served include Alaska, Hawaii, Costa Rica, Panama Canal, Belize, Mexico, Galapagos, Columbia & Snake Rivers and the San Juan Islands.

This partnership is the latest milestone in UnCruise Adventures' relationship with IBS Software to digitally transform their business. UnCruise Adventures first implemented IBS' Cruise Partner product in 2014.

"At UnCruise Adventures we thrive on exploration and innovation. Our partnership with IBS Software is another exciting step forward, enabling us to harness more data to enhance our systems and our guests' experiences. We believe in being responsive to new horizons and we are eager to set sail with this new integration," shares, Captain Dan Blanchard, CEO of UnCruise Adventures.

"It's a privilege to continue to serve a cherished customer in UnCruise Adventures as it delivers on its ambitions to digitally transform its operations to keep up with the evolving needs of its guests. The power to digitally connect and personalise engagement with guests throughout the trip lifecycle is vital to not only delight its existing customer base, but also to cater for future generations of adventure cruisers. We're excited to support UnCruise Adventures in the next stage of their growth," added Asish Z Koshy, Head of Travel and Cruise, IBS Software.

Powering digital transformation for a new era of cruising, the iTravelCruise Product Suite allows cruise lines to put a digital strategy in place to engage with guests at every step of the trip lifecycle, including technology at the planning, shopping, port, on-trip, and post-trip phases. For more information, please visit: https://www.ibsplc.com/product/tour-and-cruise-solutions/.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the tour & cruise, aviation, hospitality, and energy resources industries.

Tour & Cruise Industry:

IBS Software's platform provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions.

Aviation Industry:

IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air cargo management.

Hospitality Industry:

IBS Software runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels.

Energy & Resources Industry:

IBS Software's solutions cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management.

Digital Transformation:

The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence.

IBS Software operates from 16 offices across the world. Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

About UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures' is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the small boat industry. They operate boutique yachts and small boats carrying 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico's Sea of Cortés, Northern Baja California, Prince William Sound, Aleutian Islands, Coastal Washington, & Galápagos. UnCruise Adventures has been picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic, multiple times and Travel & Leisure readers also named UnCruise Adventures in its World's Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise line for multiple years in a row. UnCruise Adventures is a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association and Transformational Travel Council.

