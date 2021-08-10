Unchained Labs stocks up on dry powder with $155M debt facility

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tools for the job, today announced that it has closed a $155M debt facility with Midcap Financial and Golub Capital to support future acquisitions.

The debt facilities include a revolver, a term loan and a delayed draw term loan that allow the company to quickly access capital. Unchained now has access to well over $300M of debt and equity capital to expand the platform.

"Acquisitions have always been an important part of our growth strategy and we now stand ready to get aggressive and get big fast" said Tim Harkness, Founder and CEO of Unchained Labs.

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:

Taegen Clary

VP of Marketing, Unchained Labs

taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com

925.587.9806

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546846/UNCHAINED_LABS_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.unchainedlabs.com



SOURCE Unchained Labs