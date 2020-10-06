Unchained Labs launches the ultimate gene therapy tool; tackle AAV titer, empty/full ratio and more with Stunner!

PLEASANTON, California, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting researchers the right tool for the job, launched its new gene therapy quantification application on Stunner today. Stunner is the first platform that gives researchers a full read-out on how many AAV capsids they have, how many are packed with DNA and if there is aggregation – in less than a minute using only 2 µL of sample.

Adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) used in gene therapies are hard to manufacture and tough to characterize. Researchers need to be able to quickly and accurately measure their capsid titer, and how many of them are full of DNA they are supposed to deliver to cells. Other methods that gather this info require labels, dyes, reagents, standard curves or use a lot of sample. Pulling it all together is a big lift and takes way too long with existing technologies.

Stunner makes AAV titer a snap. Researchers just pipette 2 µL of their sample, up to 96 samples per run, and then Stunner takes it from there. UV/Vis measures the total protein and DNA in the sample. Dynamic light scattering identifies AAV capsids based on their size and checks for aggregation. Stunner then combines all this information to provide an accurate titer and empty/full ratio.

"Gene therapy researchers are hungry for better tools and Stunner delivers all the data they need," said Taegen Clary, VP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "No other instrument quantifies AAV capsids, both full and empty, and can see aggregates. These complex molecules demand that traditional techniques be reimagined or combined to provide better insights, and with Stunner's AAV application we've done both."

