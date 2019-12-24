UnbeatableHire Files For Administration

CAMBRIDGE, England, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridgeshire based motorhome hire company goes into administration with the loss of 60 jobs at its head office and various branches throughout the country.

Antony Batty and Hugh Jesseman of London based insolvency practitioners Antony Batty & Company were appointed Joint Administrators of Unbeatable Hire Limited on 23 December 2019. They are trying to establish the true extent of the financial situation and are also actively seeking a buyer for the whole or part of the business: