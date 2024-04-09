Unaric acquires Asperato, a UK Salesforce Software Vendor and Payment Solutions Provider

LONDON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unaric, a company building the largest suite of apps on the Salesforce platform, has acquired Payonomy Limited.T/A Asperato for an undisclosed amount. The London-based ISV has been operating in the Salesforce ecosystem since 2010 and has a range of high-profile customers and partners including Harley-Davidson, Deliveroo, BSI Group, Certinia and GoCardless.

Asperato helps Salesforce customers collect and make payments from across the world. The application integrates with 26 payment providers and processes over $1.2 B USD annually on behalf of their customers. The business has a significant presence in the UK, APAC and the USA with customers in the Real Estate, High-Tech, Automotive industries.

The Asperato team will continue to operate under the leadership of Nick Chaffe, CEO, and Jim Smith, COO.

Nick Chaffe, Founder and CEO of Asperato had this to say of the deal "Having bootstrapped this company for over 10 years, I have always been keen to find the right home for Asperato. This strategic move is an exciting milestone, unlocking new opportunities that were until now just beyond our reach. Our already experienced team is eager to embrace this next phase, enriched by the added resources and expertise from Unaric.

Unaric remains deeply committed to our core values, partnerships and vision. This acquisition intensifies our pursuit of success in the Salesforce ecosystem as we continue to deliver unparalleled payment experiences and solutions on behalf of our customers."

James Gasteen, Unaric CEO and Co-Founder said "We're delighted to bring Nick, Jim and the team on board and can't wait to work together to showcase Asperato to a broader reach of Salesforce customers. We love what Asperato have built over the past decade and we know they'll fit into the Unaric fold seamlessly. One of the key tenets of our strategy is to provide customers with a single trusted vendor and we're already seeing customer synergies across our portfolio."

This acquisition is Unaric's fourth since exiting stealth in June 2023, with Asperato joining Salesbolt, Accountability Solutions and Mirage Computer Systems in Unaric's RevOps suite. Founded by experienced founders who have built and grown Salesforce ISVs themselves, Unaric intends to acquire 30-40 businesses over the next three years, building out a range of product suites across RevOps, Services and Systems Administration.