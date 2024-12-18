Unaprol and France Olive: a partnership to enhance extra virgin olive oil

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an increasingly quality-conscious and origin-focused food market, Unaprol and France Olive have joined forces to promote high-quality olive oil certified by recognized quality systems (PDO, PGI, EU Organic Farming), a symbol of the Mediterranean lifestyle and a cornerstone of European culinary heritage.

UE, Unaprol, France Olive, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (PRNewsfoto/France Olive,Unaprol)

Their shared goal is to create a platform to raise awareness among consumers and restaurateurs, both within and outside the European Union, about the importance of quality regimes, as well as the nutritional value and culinary pairing potential of olive oil. In particular, the project seeks to showcase the rich aromatic diversity of PDO, PGI, Organic, and Traceable oils from Italy and France, emphasizing their unique geographical origins and the olive varieties used in their production.

An integrated effort focusing on:

Spreading the culture of olive oil: bringing awareness to the unique attributes of high-quality certified extra virgin olive oils, underlining their different culinary uses and proven health advantages

bringing awareness to the unique attributes of high-quality certified extra virgin olive oils, underlining their different culinary uses and proven health advantages Developing innovative recipes: new recipes have been crafted to showcase the diverse extra virgin olive oil varieties, proposing original and surprising pairings. The aim is to inspire creativity among chefs and consumers while encouraging more informed and different consumption of olive oil.

France Olive, in cooperation with La Maison des Huiles d'olive et Olives de France, located in the picturesque town of Nyons, has embarked on an innovative and fascinating culinary project. This initiative seeks to celebrate the extraordinary aromatic diversity of French PDO olive oils and olives by exploring their versatility in cooking and compiling a recipe book that reveals their full gastronomic potential.

Unaprol, for Italian oils, has created a recipe book with the scientific support of the EVOO SCHOOL Foundation. This effort aims to advance the olive oil sector through a cultural project focusing particularly on food-oil pairings a crucial aspect for enabling consumers and restaurateurs to fully appreciate and enhance the characteristics of extra virgin olive oil.

This ambitious project aspires to promote a meaningful cultural exchange, celebrating French and Italian culinary traditions while inspiring cooking enthusiasts worldwide.

This activity was funded through the 2024 Operational Plans under Regulations (EU) No. 2021/2115 and 2021/2116 of the European Parliament and the Council, dated December 2, 2021, Article 47-1-f, titled "Promotion, communication, and marketing, including actions and activities aimed at raising consumer awareness of Union quality regimes and the importance of a healthy and balanced diet."

The recipes can be downloaded via the link:

References:

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581353/immagine_articoli_en.jpg