UMIT Assistant Professor Beate Jahn becomes SMDM Vice-President Elect

HALL IN TIROL, Austria, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 41th Annual Society for Medical Decision Making (SMDM) Meeting in Portland, OR, Assistant Professor Beate Jahn was inaugurated as 2019-2021 SMDM Vice-President.

The Society for Medical Decision Making is one of the world's leading professional associations dealing with medical decision making and health care. SMDM seeks to improve the health of individuals and populations through systematic and integrated approaches to clinical decision making and health care policy formulation by connecting and educating researchers, providers, policy-makers and the public.

Assistant Professor Beate Jahn expressed her gratitude: "I thank the SMDM members showing me their trust and confidence. As a Vice-President, I will foster the successful implementation of the SMDM strategic goals on patient engagement, clinical and stakeholder partnerships, and international impact. Within these goals, for me education and development of our students into tomorrow's leaders is fundamental."

Univ.-Prof. Dr. Uwe Siebert, MPH, MSc, Chair of the Department of Public Health, Health Services Research and Health Technology Assessment expressed his congratulations: "This award recognizes Beate Jahn's outstanding contribution to SMDM and the field of health decision science through her research, her engagement in internationalization and inclusiveness in SMDM, and her continued education efforts. We are proud that a member of our UMIT team will serve as Vice-President of SMDM and continue advancing health decision sciences incorporation of patients' values."

UMIT also plays a leading role in the organization of the 18th European SMDM Conference, which takes place from June 14 to June 16, 2020 in Berlin. Ass.-Prof. Dr. Beate Jahn, Dr. Silke Siebert and Univ.-Prof. Dr. Siebert (UMIT) put together with Univ.-Prof. Dr. Tobias Kurth from the Charité Berlin a program That aims at linking research to evidence-based action for patients, providers and policy decision makers.

Contact: Assistant Professor Dr. Beate Jahn, Department of Public Health, Health Services Research and Health Technology Assessment, UMIT – University for Health Sciences, Medical Informatics and Technology, Beate.jahn@umit.at, +43-50-8648-3923.

SOURCE UMIT - Private University for Health Sciences Medical Informatics and Technology