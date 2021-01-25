Ultrafast wireless 4K HDMI from Skylarx is the next-gen solution to sharing and enjoying TV and audio without cable clutter - less cables, less chaos

Without the limitation of cables, you have the freedom and flexibility to screen share videos, movies, gaming, sporting events and presentations with others wherever you want. Skylarx works with any Digital Set Top Box or other media device with an HDMI port, for perfect clutter-free viewing of your TV screen in any room throughout the house.

This innovative British-designed and developed device is ultra-compact, simple to set up and packed with rich high-quality technology that delivers flawless performance.

Unlike many providers whose video output tops out at 1080p, Skylarx offers anti-interference technology to give true 4K support with, plus 7.1 channel surround sound multi-channel audio (up to Dolby Digital 5.1). Its fast, stable 30M line of sight and near-zero latency provides seamless transmission of crystal clear 4K HD video stream without lag when movie/TV streaming and gaming.

Background

The team behind Skylarx, which includes a number of Queen's Award for Industry winners, has been developing and refining the product over the past two years to bring its outstanding wireless ultrafast 4K HDMI to market.

Easy Power

You can use the USB connection (USB 3.0 with 1.0 Amp output) for your transmission source and for your receiver screen. However, for optimum performance, Skylarx recommends you use the international USB power adaptors provided.

Intuitive and easy-to-understand set-up

This true plug-and-play device is really simple to set up and colour coded for your convenience, so just point the transmitter at the receiver, press play and that's it!

Stable wireless connectivity

The transmitter and receiver units connect at 30 frames per second @ 60GHz with one-to-one wireless transmission for very low latency connection and high resistance to interference, offering a truly immersive experience.

Pricing and availability

Skylarx Wireless HDMI 4K is on sale in the UK and Ireland now, priced at £290 (includes VAT).

Further Information

High resolution images and video can be downloaded here: https://we.tl/t-JzkM3TXJaU

skylarxtech.com | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram

Editor's Notes

Skylarx is the latest market-leading product created by the technology and design team at Webb & Wells, producers of audio-visual products and connectivity for more than 50 years to the world's biggest names, such as Bosch, Panasonic and Sharp.

The performance and design capabilities associated with the Webb & Wells brand are renowned for achieving innovation which has the experience of the consumer at its heart.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424390/Skylarx_Tech_Video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424384/Skylarx_Tech_Wireless_4K_HDMI.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424383/Skylarx_Tech_Logo.jpg

For further information, please contact:

Gill Pegram or Cheryl Salmon

+44 (0)1243 388940

skylarx@mindworks.co.uk



Related Links

https://skylarxtech.com



SOURCE Skylarx Tech Limited