Ultra-Short Base Line Positioning System Demand to Grow by 5.8% through 2031, Applications to Concentrate in ROV, AUV Vessel Positioning: Future Market Insights

In its market study on the ultra-short base line positioning system, Future Market Insights (FMI) presents deep dive into developments across segments in terms of operational frequency range, nominal range, antenna aperture, and end-use in the global ultra-short base line positioning system market. The study also highlights growth strategies adopted by leading players to strengthen sales prospects.

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent market analysis by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the global ultra-short base line positioning system market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 127.7 Mn in 2021.

Expansion of commercial trade via marine operations, coupled with growing interest in recreational travel are key trends bolstering sales of ultra-short base line positioning systems. Driven by this, the market is poised to expand at a steady 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

Increasing demand from researchers, surveyors, photographers, and the Navy in various countries will continue providing tailwinds to ultra-short base line positioning system sales.

Besides this, efforts to improve underwater communication are encouraging companies to develop wireless data transmission systems. Integration of connective technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence for streamlining marine communication will further boost sales through 2031.

In addition, improvements in sound to noise ratio (SNR) at an inverted ultra-short base line transceiver in smaller vessels are providing longer acoustic tracking ranges. These improvements are facilitating growth in marine operations, leading to lucrative sales prospects in the market.

Growing interest in water sports and recreational tourism activities also will result in higher adoption of ultra-short base line positioning system by ship and vessel owners for optimal safety of customers. This factor is anticipated to encourage developments and technological advancements in the ultra-short base line positioning system market in the upcoming years.

FMI on the basis of in-depth regional analysis projects the U.S. to dominate the ultra-short base line positioning system market. The U.S. is forecast to account for 60% of sales in North America. Rapid expansion of various end-use industries such as oil & gas and tourism are anticipated to bode well for the market.

"Increasing investments in maritime and marine science are paving way for product developments in the global ultra-short base line positioning system market. Besides this, introduction of sales through online channels by OEMs will further augment market growth," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

In terms of nominal range, deep (upto 10,000 m ) ultra-short base line positioning system will lead the segment, holding 57% of the total market share.

) ultra-short base line positioning system will lead the segment, holding 57% of the total market share. 200-degree antenna aperture will account for 45% of the total ultra-short base line positioning system market share.

ROV, AUV vessels positioning will dominate the end-user segment, accounting for 25% of the total market share.

Holding 60% of the North American ultra-short base line positioning system market, the U.S. will continue witnessing high growth through 2031.

Growing investments in machine science and expansions in the oil & gas industry in China will place it as a lucrative market, expanding at a 5.1% CAGR through 2031.

will place it as a lucrative market, expanding at a 5.1% CAGR through 2031. Sales outlook of ultra-short base line positioning systems in Italy is projected to be positive, holding 20% of the European market.

Prominent Drivers:

Technological advancements in ultra-short base line positioning system market such as IoT (Internet of Things) and artificial intelligence (AI) will push sales through 2031.

Growing interest in tourist activities such as deep-sea diving and underwater photography will propel sales of ultra-short base line positioning systems.

Key Restraints:

High costs associated with the installation of ultra-short base line positioning system may hamper the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the ultra-short base line positioning system market are leveraging strategic collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market. Product portfolio expansions and customized products to meet end-users demand will remain lucrative growth strategies during the assessment period. For instance:

In July 2021 , Norwegian company Konsberg Maritime launched two new water jet control systems known as JCS Compact and JCS Extended. These new control systems use standard components for reducing costs and streamlining simple operations.

, Norwegian company Konsberg Maritime launched two new water jet control systems known as JCS Compact and JCS Extended. These new control systems use standard components for reducing costs and streamlining simple operations. In September 2020 , EdgeTech, a global leader in high-resolution sonar imaging systems and underwater technology, introduced a new sonar frequency combination suitable for shallow water unmanned surface vehicles (USV) and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV). The new technology effectively connects small vehicles operating in shallow waters or close to the seafloor.

Leading players operating in Ultra Short Base Line Positioning System Market profiled by FMI include:

Kongsberg Maritime AS

Teledyne Marine

iXblue

ROV-Support A/S

EvoLogics GmbH

Sonardyne Holdings Limited

AAE Technologies Ltd.

Tritech International Limited

Imenco AS

Deep Trekker Inc.

VideoRay LLC

Link Quest Inc.

Blueprint Design Engineering Ltd.

Beringia Enterprises LLC (DiveNET)

EdgeTech

More Insights on FMI's Ultra Short Base Line Positioning System Market

The latest market study on the ultra-short base line positioning system market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global ultra-short base line positioning system market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Operating Frequency Range:

14-18 kHz

20-30 kHz

Nominal Range:

Shallow (upto 150 m )

) Medium (upto 1,000 m )

) Deep (upto 10,000 m )

Antenna Aperture:

70 Degree

100 Degree

200 Degree

End-User:

Offshore Equipment Positioning

ROV, AUV vessel positioning

Cartography

Diver Tracking

Naval SAR vessels

Underwater Photography/Cinematography

Tourism & Leisure

Marine Sciences

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in Ultra Short Base Line Positioning System Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into ultra-short base line positioning system market demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for ultra-short base line positioning system market between 2021 and 2031

Ultra-short base line positioning system market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Ultra-short base line positioning system market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

