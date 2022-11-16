Ultra-High-Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market to Reach US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Rising demand for ultra-high purity anhydrous HCl gas for purifying silicon via trichlorosilane (SiHCl3) is likely to fuel growth of the global Ultra-High-Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market

Increasing use of semiconductor materials in communication and data processing application areas to provide lucrative growth opportunities

WILMINGTOM, Del., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global Ultra-High-Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market size was valued at US$ 0.7 Bn. Sales forecast for Ultra-High-Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market estimates growth at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. Use of ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas in various industrial and electronics purposes, including specific etching of windows in electronic microcircuits and electroplating, is growing. This factor is expected to foster growth of the global Ultra-High-Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market.

Chemicals are also produced using ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCL) gas. Wafers and integrated circuits (ICs) are two types of electronic components whose sales are being boosted by the rise in popularity of electric appliances and smartphones. As a result, usage of anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCL) gas is likely to increase. In order to produce ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCL) gas, companies are likely to make use of emerging technological solutions. Increasing use of latest technologies are expected to emerge as growth frontiers for Ultra-High-Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market in the forthcoming years.

Few major and medium-sized companies that conduct business globally are likely to dominate the global ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market. The majority of businesses are making large investments in thorough research and development projects, which is expected to widen scope for Ultra-High-Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market. Important players frequently make use of acquisitions and product portfolio expansion as important tactics.

Key Findings of Market Report

Since their invention, solar cells have developed into a very effective technology. In keeping with this, semiconductor technology has advanced considerably as well. Semiconductors are used across the entire value chain, beginning with the solar panel. The solar/alternative energy value chain is expected to observe an increase in demand for semiconductors, which is likely to boost development prospects of the global market for ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCL) gas.

With regards to end-use, in 2021, the electronics category held about 76.3% share of the global market. For ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas, electronics is the market segment with the fastest growth rate. The electronics segment makes use of ultra-high purity anhydrous HCl gas as a chlorine carrier. The global market is estimated to expand due to rising demand for ultra-high purity anhydrous HCl gas for use in etching semiconductor crystals.

In 2021, the industrial category held 23.6% share of the global market. Anhydrous HCl gas with an ultra-high purity level is utilized as a raw material in the making of drinking water and consumption products.

Global Ultra-High-Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market: Growth Drivers

Over the past few years, the PCB segment has experienced remarkable growth. In the making of electrical circuits, PCBs are utilized. They can have a single layer or several levels of insulating material. Consumer electronics make extensive use of PCBs. The global market is likely to be driven by rising demand for consumer electronics and increasing discretionary income in developing nations.

Based on value, Asia Pacific accounted for a sizeable portion of the global market for ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCL) gas in 2021. The region is expected to account for 50.3% share of the market. The regional market is predicted to benefit substantially from the expansion of the semiconductor and electronics industries in Asia Pacific over the course of the forecast years.

Global Ultra-High-Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market: Key Competitors

Shandong Weitai Fine Chemical Co., Ltd

Air Liquide S.A.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Limited

The Linde Group

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

Gas Innovations Inc

Global Ultra-High-Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market: Segmentation

End Use

Industrial

Electronics

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

