Ulster and the Union: New Northern Ireland Polling From Lord Ashcroft

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Ireland would vote to stay in the UK in a referendum tomorrow – but most believe a border poll in 10 years' time would result in a united Ireland, according to new polling from Lord Ashcroft.

His latest report, Ulster and the Union: the view from the North is published today. The research includes a survey of over 3,000 Northern Ireland voters together with focus groups throughout the province. Key findings include: